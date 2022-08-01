Irish tourist arrested for cycling on French motorway with trailer

Police received reports of a young man travelling on the hard shoulder on the A68 motorway towards Toulouse last Thursday, 21 July.

An Irish tourist has been arrested for cycling with a trailer on a busy French motorway.

Police received reports of a young man travelling on the hard shoulder on the A68 motorway towards Toulouse last Thursday, 21 July.

Officers travelled to the Union toll booth just outside Toulouse to stop the 25-year-old, who was cycling on his mountain bike with a one-wheeled trailer attached to the back.

Read more Ton of cocaine worth €76m destined for Dutch ports seized by police and customs in London

It is forbidden to drive at less than 80km/h on the motorway in France, meaning that bicycles are not permitted on the road – known as autoroutes.

The cyclist was arrested and escorted from the scene by police, according to lcoal media.