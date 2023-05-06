Irish student invited to King Charles’ coronation glad to be ‘part of history’

'My husband had to read the invite to me three times'

Royal super-fan Donna Werner from the US shows off her handmade royal hat ahead of the coronation of King Charles III. Photo: REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska — © REUTERS

Faith Nicholson holding her Paddington Bear on The Mall ahead of the coronation. Photo: Kirsty Blake Knox

Jenny Parris and Carol Byshe wear knitted crowns on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation. Photo: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne — © REUTERS

(L - R) Amber Hadley and Becca Wilken show off their Union Jack bunting and umbrella as they get ready for the coronation parade. Photo: Kirsty Blake Knox

When student Claire Thompson got an email asking her to attend the coronation of King Charles III, she asked her husband to read it to her again, and again.

“It said I was going to the coronation and I just couldn’t believe it,” the 29-year-old from Belfast says.

It was only a month later – when she received the formal flora and fauna embossed invitation – that the reality started to sink in.

Claire, who is studying learning disability nursing, has raised the awareness of Makaton – a communication aid for those with learning disabilities – on social media under @makatonmondays.

Last year, she was nominated in the Student Nurse of the Year awards and for these reasons, she was selected to attend, along with over 850 community and charity representatives.

Claire will be allocated her seat in the Abbey first thing this morning.

Irish student Claire Thompson and husband Josh

“I am excited about being a part of history. I am just a girl from Belfast,” she says. “I am able to witness it – not just watch it on TV.”

Scout leader Gillian McEvoy, from Co Down, and three explorer scouts from Belfast – Heidi McKay (14); Lucas Carswell (15); and Travis Morton (17) – have also been invited to take part in proceedings.

They will watch events from nearby St Margaret’s Church, before flanking the outside of Westminster Abbey once the ceremony concludes.

“I am buzzing,” Lucas says. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime sort of thing.”

Thousands of people have arrived in the British capital for the celebration.

Outside Buckingham Palace, hundreds of tents have popped up along The Mall, as royal enthusiasts secured a good vantage point to watch the coronation, or ‘Operation Golden Orb’ as it is also known.

The tent village is a peculiar place, filled with life-sized cardboard cut-outs of members of the royal family, Top Trump-style royal fact cards gaffer-taped to railings, flags, oversized novelty ears, and inflatable crowns.

The atmosphere is jovial – although some are negotiating boundary walls using bunting, others are sharing flasks of tea and cans of G&Ts.

John Megarry, from Dromore in Co Down, picks up his tent with one hand and carries it across the road. “We’re moving house,” he says.

John and his wife Beth are there with her sister and brother-in-law; Don and Angela McDowell.

They have attended several royal events over the years; here for the pomp, ceremony, and atmosphere. And to see the gold state coach – a notoriously uncomfortable vehicle. “We’ll see if it rattles,” John jokes.

There was a flurry of excitement yesterday when Prince William and Kate Middleton – the most popular royals along with Princess Anne – joined Charles on a walkabout, and greeted those waiting outside the palace.

Faith Nicholson, from Essex, has been in situ on The Mall since Monday. In her arms, Faith holds a 50-year-old Paddington teddy bear. She brought the item in reference to the starring role Michael Bond’s bear had in last year’s Queen Elizabeth platinum jubilee celebrations.

She says William and Kate’s wedding in 2011 was the most jubilant royal event she has attended so far. “But this is getting there…”

However, not everyone is looking forward to the celebration.

A YouGov poll last month found that just 9pc of British people care “a great deal” about the coronation, and only 36pc of young British people want to keep the monarchy.

The decision to include a “homage of the people”, where people at home swear an oath of allegiance – as opposed to the peers gathered in Westminster – was criticised by some and described as “tone deaf”.

In London today, there will be an anti-monarchy protest. Those attending have been encouraged to hold up signs with the words, “Not My King”.

“We live in a democracy where people can express their opinion,” Mary Foster, who is originally from Montreal, says while sitting in a fold- out chair on The Mall. “People can have different viewpoints. As long as it doesn’t intrude with the procession, it’s fine.”

Others are less diplomatic. “They should all be f**king shot!” a rather irate woman from Essex barks when I ask about it.

Heads of state and many celebrities will be in attendance today, including President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill.

Also in attendance will be celebrities including Ant and Dec, Bear Grylls, Amanda Holden, Motsi Mabuse, Joanna Lumley and Nick Cave.

The ceremony will feature a lot of music, including a coronation anthem written by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

It is believed that the weekend’s celebration will bring in around £350m to the hospitality industry.

Along the procession route, people boast about travelling thousands of miles.

“It is our head of state,” Bill Powell from Toronto says. “It’s the first coronation in 70 years, so I flew in.”

Donna Werner from Connecticut is there for “the spectacle… and I like the soap opera as well”.

The soap opera refers to Harry and Meghan. The young royals, who left the UK in 2020 and now live in California, are a popular topic of conversation. So too is Harry’s biography, Spare. “I was far too personal,” one woman said, shaking her head.

But everyone seems pleased that he has decided to come – even if it is for a fleeting 24 hours. “I think if he can build bridges that is fantastic, and we will welcome him back into the fold,” Becca Wilken from Hereford says.

For Becca and her friend Amber Hadley, being on The Mall and watching a moment in history unfold is the motivation for sleeping out in the cold. “It is a momentous occasion. And something we’ll never forget.”