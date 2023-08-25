Irish pub in Cape Town cleared of racism claim after nine-month police probe

‘To my knowledge there were no criminal charges against us regarding the racist allegations’

An Irish pub in Cape Town has been cleared of claims of racism made against it following a nine-month police investigation.

Hank’s Olde Irish pub on Bree Street in the South African city had been forced to temporarily close its doors after allegations were made last December in a video posted by Christopher Logan.

Logan had alleged his friend, 25-year-old Thabiso Danca, was denied entry to the pub because of his race.

The video made headlines after it went viral but in a statement released by the pub on Wednesday, it said police had found the allegations of racism were “fabricated by individuals seeking to exploit a situation for personal gain”.

Pub owner Johnny Papadakis told the Mail & Guardian is now pursuing civil and criminal claims against Danca and Logan.

Danca claimed he had barred from entering the pub on December 1 but a police investigation established that Danca failed to produce a valid ID upon entering the pub.

Danca was then allowed entry when his friends verified his age but Logan, who was not present at the time of the incident, posted a video of the incident accusing the pub of racism.

When he approached the pub the next day, the pub’s owners opened a case of assault after Logan allegedly became aggressive.

The pub was forced to temporarily close its doors after the video sparked racial tension and led to protests staged by the Economic Freedom Fighters.

The South African Human Rights Commission also announced it would investigate the allegations of racism, although the commission has not made a statement on its findings.

“To my knowledge there were no criminal charges against us regarding the racist allegations,” Papadakis said. “The equality court sent us charges but when we addressed the issues we were met with silence. We have insisted they conclude the issue or address our response, which they haven’t because they can’t get in contact with either of the accusers,”

The owners had denied the claims at the time, saying that over the past 30 years of operating businesses, they had never instructed their staff to discriminate, whether on the basis of gender, sexual orientation or race.

“We want to place on record that we are extremely concerned for the well-being and safety of the staff involved, therefore we will not be commenting any further while we conduct an internal disciplinary process about these allegations and the police conduct their criminal investigation into the case of assault opened against the individuals making accusations in the video,” they said in a statement at the time.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala confirmed that the owners opened a case of assault against Danca’s friends, which includes Logan, while Logan filed a counter complaint.