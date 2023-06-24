Irish member of international crime organisation arrested in US

Gardai from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation had been trying to locate the man for some time and had intelligence that he was in the US

US authorities have arrested an Irishman who they have identified as a member of a transnational crime organisation known as the Travelling Conmen Fraud Group.

The 31-year-old old, who is wanted in Ireland for passport fraud, theft and multiple motor offences, was arrested by US officials in the the town of Billerica just outside Boston on June 13.

Agents from US Immigration’s Enforcement and Removal Operation finally tracked him down earlier in Billerica earlier this month.

They said who has been in the America since August 2021 and had overstayed his visa.

“ERO Boston is committed to apprehending those who mistakenly believe they can commit crimes and hide from justice here,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons. “Fraud is not a victimless crime, and those who engage in it must be held accountable for their crimes — especially those who have also openly violated our federal immigration laws.”

A spokesman for the agency said that the Irishman was temporarily allowed into the US in August 2021 under a non-immigrant visa waiver, but he remained beyond the visa’s terms, violating his terms of admission.

“Law enforcement officials in Ireland and the United States identified him as a member of a transnational criminal organization called the Traveling Conmen Fraud Group,” the spokesman said.

He will appear before federal immigration judges in the immigration courts as part of removal proceedings.

“Immigration judges in these courts make decisions based on the merits of each individual case, determining if a noncitizen is removable or eligible for certain forms of relief from removal. Once a noncitizen is subject to a final order of removal issued by an immigration judge or other lawful means, ERO officers carry out the removal decisions made by the federal immigration judges,” the spokesman said.

If the courts order that he be removed from the US he will be sent back to Ireland to face charges here for the passport fraud, theft and motor offences.

The spokesman said ERO arrested 46,396 noncitizens with criminal histories in the US last year.

“This group had 198,498 associated charges and convictions, including 21,531 assault offenses; 8,164 sex and sexual assault offenses; 5,554 weapons offenses; 1,501 homicide-related offenses; and 1,114 kidnapping offenses.”