‘Irish' man whose boozy antics in New Zealand made global headlines is found dead at age 29

In one of a string of high-profile incidents, they had been filmed leaving beer bottles and piles of rubbish on Auckland's Takapuna Beach

The family became notorious during the trip.

A man who was handed down a 28-day deportation notice from New Zealand after being branded an “unruly tourist” has been found dead at age 29.

James Anthony Nolan – who was known as Jimmy – passed away earlier this month just three years after an extended family holiday in New Zealand in 2019 created headlines around the world.

The infamous group was accused of trashing a beach, leaving a cafe without paying, damaging their apartment and allegedly stealing a journalist's phone in a trip which saw the Mayor of Auckland label them “worse than pigs”.

A young boy in the group also threatened to “knock the brains out” of a woman who had filmed them, while the family were also accused of putting ants and hair in restaurant meals to avoid paying the bill.

Their stint of mayhem across New Zealand led to the group being labelled 'a*******' and “trash” by Auckland Mayor Phil Goff.

His family's antics became so well-known among locals that a 10,000-strong petition was started demanding “Deport the unruly tourists”.

At the time, the group were described as Irish, but it was later confirmed that they had UK passports.

Nolan along with four others were served with 28-day deportation liability notices by New Zealand's immigration service before leaving to return to the UK the following month.

However, tributes have now flooded in for Nolan, who was laid to rest this week.

His sister Lulu said: "My big lovely brother Jimmy Nolan as much as we always had argument been there all my life loved him like a big brother best daddy to his big lovely children and best husband to my sister."

One pal said: "Very sad rest in peace jimmy Nolan nice fella you were please keep his family in your prayers."

While another said: "Rest in peace Jimmy Nolan hard to believe".

But the sentiment has not been shared among everyone following Nolan's death, with some New Zealanders claiming "good riddance".

After Nolan and his family's headline-grabbing holiday they gained more notoriety after landing back in the UK moaning that they had had a 'holiday from hell' and had been 'tortured and condemned'.