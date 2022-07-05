Irish man rescued from New York swamp after going missing for three days following hike

The 58-year-old, who has not been named, was rescued by mountain rangers from the Dix Pond swamp in the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York last month.

An Irish man has been rescued from a New York swamp after going missing for three nights during a solo hike.

The 58-year-old, who has not been named, was rescued by mountain rangers from the Dix Pond swamp in the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York last month.

Those who helped find the man said that he was discovered in hypothermic conditions and may not have survived a fourth night at the swamp.

Forest ranger Andrew Lewis said when he was found the man was “drenched from head to toe.”

“The swap is one of the most brutal swamps you could get stuck in. You wouldn’t want to be in there for three minutes, never mind three days,” he added.

It is understood that the man had recently left his job as a college professor in Singapore and wanted to hike in the Adirondack Mountains, leaving his wife with a rough outline of his plans.

On June 22, the man’s wife contacted rescue rangers Jamison Martin from Singapore after not hearing from her husband in three days.

The man's SUV was later located in the Elk Lake parking area and a search operation was launched.

The man told mountain rangers that he didn't think he would “make it through the night” had they not arrived.

He has since received health checks and is preparing to return to Singapore.

“He told his wife that he was never going to hike that mountain range again,” a rescuer said.