Irish man (26) found dead in Bali ditch after scooter crash
A young Irish man has been found dead in Bali after crashing his scooter into a drainage ditch.
The body of 26-year-old Keith Coughlan, who was originally from Galway but had been living in the city of Fremantle in Western Australia, was spotted by a local as he walked along a road in North Kuta at about 5am on Sunday morning.
The man called police after noticing that Mr Coughlan’s legs had become trapped under the wreckage in the ditch.
It is believed that police found seven bottles of beer at the scene, according to 9 News Australia.
Just one month ago, Mr Coughlan won his first MMA bout while competing on the Island at Canggu Fight Night 23.
