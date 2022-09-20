Irish Loch Ness Monster spotter captures images of ‘giant eel-like shapes’ on new webcams

Eoin O'Fagan from Co Donegal had been using the new cameras which have been dotted around the shores of the loch

An Irish Loch Ness Monster spotter has captured images of “giant eel-like shapes” that may be the first sightings of the mysterious creature on the newly installed webcams at the famous location.

Eoin O'Fagan from Co Donegal had been using the new cameras which have been dotted around the shores of the loch to help people try to get proof of the existence of the monster.

"I captured two very interesting video clips on two of the new webcams recently,” he declared.

“The first at the Clansman webcam Loch Ness at 20.13pm on September 6, is of a water disturbance, and a long dark shape which was recorded for 4 minutes, and was the only darkened water visible in the recording of the loch in that time."

He added that the second was captured at 7.35pm on September 15 at the Shoreland Lodges Webcam.

Eoin has reported the sightings

Eoin said: "An object visibly appears on the left near the shore and moves steadily to the right of the screen and out of webcam coverage. This object is black and long in the region of 6 to 8 feet long, like an eel, or rather a very large or giant one. Its dark black colour breaks the surface occasionally as it moves to the right."

The 57-year-old Nessie fan, who has made multiple trips to Scotland to try and track the beast and made his first sighting back in 1987, now believes that the theory posited by Prof Neil Gemmell, a geneticist from the New Zealand University of Otago, that Nessie may be a 'giant eel' could be the right one.

According to the Daily Record, he has submitted both sightings to The Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register.

The five new cameras have been placed at various locations around the 23-mile-long loch in hopes of making it easier for Nessie fans to spot the creature from the comfort of their own homes.

It'll mean Nessie fans can keep an eye on the loch 365 days a year hopefully leading to even more sightings of the creature.

Last year an English dad and his daughter reported the eighth sighting of Nessie when, peering down at the loch beneath them at around 3.20pm on July 19 they saw something neither of them could ever forget.

The movement was so unidentified that they felt the need to notify the relevant authorities, quickly filling out a form and sending it over to registrar Gary Campbell.

Their story has been included on that year’s list, directly after a Cambridge man who saw “a hump[…] going against the waves, looking like a turtle’s back, black in colour with a green tinge to it” back on June 2.

The Official Loch Ness Sightings Register has been collecting tales from people who claim to have seen the monster for the past 25 years, although it also provides a definitive list going all the way back to Saint Columba’s famous encounter in 565 AD.