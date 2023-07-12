Irish fighter codenamed ‘Rambo’ reveals near-death moments on front line in Ukraine

Dubliner Rhys Byrne has spent 17 months fighting in Ukraine.

Rhys Byrne from Santry in Dublin on his way across the border to join the Ukrainian forces to fight the Russian invasion at the Korczawa border crossing in Poland.

An Irishman (28) fighting in Ukraine under the codename ‘Rambo’ has recounted the “horror” of war and an encounter with Russian troops that almost killed him.

Dubliner Rhys Byrne has told Sky News that the battle to reclaim territory in Ukraine will “haunt” him.

"On 'zero line' it's horror. It's horror. There is just a genocide. It's slaughter,” he said.

"There are dead people everywhere. Russians dead. Ukrainian people dead….

"The biggest problem we get when we're going into trenches is stepping over all the dead bodies that are already there from the last people [who] went in - that kind of stuff really haunts you.”

When he spoke to Sky News this week, Mr Byrne was staying at a respite centre in eastern Ukraine, a sanctuary used by army volunteers who have been granted leave from the front line.

Rhys

He said he is on his way home to Ireland after 17 months at war.

"It should become a memory for me. That's all it will be. A memory that I'll try to push, push, push behind, that I hopefully forget.

"[But] I know it'll haunt me. It will come back."

The 40 members in his unit include British, Ukrainian and American men.

"We’re not supposed to be alive,” he said, recalling how “close to death” he was when a Russian tank began to shell his unit.

"We were told there [was] a Russian trench line and our job is to go into the trenches and clear them out and hold them until the auxiliary units come and then we go back,” he said.

At the front, a tank the men assumed to be friendly approached them.

The encounter was filmed on a body camera worn by Mr Byrne.

A shell was fired by the tank into the middle of their position, Sky News reports that those who survived the blast ran to take cover in the woods.

They rushed to load themselves into a Ukrainian pick-up truck but were seen by Russian troops.

A tank began to follow them.

"Now we have the tank literally coming out, starting to chase us. And that's terrifying when you see a big T-72 coming for you and you're in a Humvee pick-up,” he told Sky News.

"Yeah, it's like a hot knife through butter. You're finished. So, again, all of us are screaming, ‘drive the Humvee, drive the Humvee’. I was going mental."

"We are not supposed to be alive. I mean, we were closer than close to death, it was closer than close... it was really f***ed up."

Last March, Mr Byrne told Independent.ie that it was “really, really difficult” to say goodbye to his family in Ireland but that he was “proud” to fight in Ukraine.

“There’s no turning back now, literally up the road and we’re into Ukraine. I’m scared but I’m looking forward to it at the same time,” he said.

"I’m proud to be Irish, I’m proud that there’s an Irishman here standing up and I hope that more will come as well and help.”

He added: “I said goodbye to me ma and I said goodbye to my family members. And it was really, really difficult, especially at the airport, ya know, giving them a hug, it could be the last time. But they all support me.”

Before he left for Ukraine, his mother, Lucy, spoke to Liveline on RTÉ Radio One.

"He’s prepared to die,” she told host Joe Duffy. "We’ve had to do his will and everything. He’s prepared to die. It’s – I might not sound too distressed now, but on Wednesday I’m going to be in absolute bits because I know I could be saying goodbye to my son forever.”