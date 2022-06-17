Investigation begins following the death of passenger at Gatwick Airport
An investigation is under way following the death of a passenger at Gatwick Airport on Wednesday.
EasyJet confirmed the death in a statement, adding members of its cabin crew gave medical assistance to the unnamed passenger while waiting for help from paramedics.
The airline said: “A number of our cabin crew provided medical assistance to a passenger at Gatwick Airport whilst waiting for paramedics to arrive, however the passenger sadly later passed away.
“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.”
A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said the incident occurred while airport staff were helping to disembark three passengers with restricted mobility (PRM), adding staff shortages played no role in the incident.
The spokesperson said: “This is a sad and tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the family of the deceased.
Staff shortages were not a factor in this incident as has been claimed
Gatwick Airport spokesperson
“A member of Wilson James staff was waiting when the aircraft arrived and was in the process of disembarking the three PRM passengers when the incident occurred.
“Staff shortages were not a factor in this incident as has been claimed. It is normal for one staff member to disembark three passengers who require assistance by taking them one at a time the short distance to the waiting buggy.
“A formal investigation is currently under way and it would not be appropriate to comment further.”
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home