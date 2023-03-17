International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over war crimes
Earlier this week it was reported that the court was expected to issue warrants, the first in its investigation into the Ukraine conflict.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday for Russian president Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities during its one-year invasion of its neighbour.
The ICC issued the warrant for Putin's arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.
Earlier this week it was reported that the court was expected to issue warrants, the first in its investigation into the Ukraine conflict.
Separately the court issued warrants for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights, on the same charges.
More to follow…
Today's Headlines
GUN DISCHARGED | Two men arrested after shots fired at home in West of Ireland
Horror Attack | Teen jailed for one-punch attack on tourist who spent three weeks in coma
SHOWTIME | Pat Kenny makes prediction about the next host of the Late Late Show
DRUGS CLUE | Dealer caught after his fingerprints were found on cannabis dumped it in a ditch
One man Joe | Leo Varadkar speaks Irish in the White House as he praises Biden for help on Brexit and Ukraine
Accused | International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over war crimes
Eagles Eye | Dubliner Paddy McCarthy to take charge of Crystal Palace ahead of Arsenal clash
BOW WOW | Wexford pole dancer head over heels as she shows off her moves to rap-idol Snoop Dogg
COP CRASH | Senior PSNI officer caught drink driving dismissed from the force
Kate Laugh | Kate Middleton hails Irish Guards’ ‘glorious sense of humour’ on St Patrick’s Day visit