In Pictures: Beer flowing as Oktoberfest returns for first time since 2019
For the first time in two years, revellers have returned to the world-famous beer festival in the Bavarian capital
With a cry of “It’s tapped!” Munich’s Oktoberfest was declared open after a two-year break.
Hundreds of people have arrived to sup and feast as the state governor Markus Soeder said: “We have two or three difficult years behind us, no-one knows exactly what this winter will be like, and we need joie de vivre and strength.”
