In Pictures: Beer flowing as Oktoberfest returns for first time since 2019

For the first time in two years, revellers have returned to the world-famous beer festival in the Bavarian capital

A waiter carries beer in one of the beer tents on the opening day of the 187th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Oktoberfest is back in Germany after two years of pandemic cancellations, the same bicep-challenging beer mugs, fat-dripping pork knuckles, pretzels the size of dinner plates, men in leather shorts and women in cleavage-baring traditional dresses. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) — © AP/PA Images

Young people reach out for free beer in one of the beer tents on the opening day of the 187th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Oktoberfest is back in Germany after two years of pandemic cancellations, the same bicep-challenging beer mugs, fat-dripping pork knuckles, pretzels the size of dinner plates, men in leather shorts and women in cleavage-baring traditional dresses. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) — © AP/PA Images

People run onto the festival ground on the opening day of the 187th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Oktoberfest is back in Germany after two years of pandemic cancellations, the same bicep-challenging beer mugs, fat-dripping pork knuckles, pretzels the size of dinner plates, men in leather shorts and women in cleavage-baring traditional dresses. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) — © AP/PA Images

Visitors run onto the festival ground on the opening day of the 187th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Oktoberfest is back in Germany after two years of pandemic cancellation, the same bicep-challenging beer mugs, fat-dripping pork knuckles, pretzels the size of dinner plates, men in leather shorts and women in cleavage-baring traditional dresses. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) — © AP/PA Images

Visitors run onto the festival ground on the opening day of the 187th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Oktoberfest is back in Germany after two years of pandemic cancellation, the same bicep-challenging beer mugs, fat-dripping pork knuckles, pretzels the size of dinner plates, men in leather shorts and women in cleavage-baring traditional dresses. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) — © AP/PA Images

An angel figure with bow and arrow points the way to the toilet on the Oktoberfest grounds in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Sept.15, 2022. The Oktoberfest is on tap again in Germany after a two-year pandemic interruption. The beer will be just as cold and the pork knuckle just as juicy. But brewers and visitors are under pressure from inflation in ways they could hardly imagine in 2019. (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP) — © AP/PA Images

Hundreds of people have arrived to sup and feast as the state governor Markus Soeder said: “We have two or three difficult years behind us, no-one knows exactly what this winter will be like, and we need joie de vivre and strength.”

