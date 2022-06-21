Holidaymakers in Spain to be fined up to €750 for urinating in sea

Spain has this year also tightened curbs on beachgoers who fail to change out of their bikinis or swimming trunks while walking on the street

Town officials are to install public lavatories on beaches in the high season to accommodate demand. Photo: AP

The carefree days when a parent could send a child with a bursting bladder into the sea to relieve themselves are over in one Spanish coastal city.

The council of Vigo, in Galicia in the north, has made the use of the outdoor space for urinating an offence carrying a fine of up to €750.

Vigo’s updated beach regulations state that “physiological evacuations in the sea or on the beach” will be considered an infraction of health and hygiene laws for anyone caught in the act – something that might prove difficult in the Atlantic waves.

Town officials are to install public lavatories on beaches in the high season to accommodate demand.

The council says the rule is part of a drive to clean up local beaches, stating that more portable lavatories will be installed in areas that lack urinals.

Spain has this year also tightened curbs on beachgoers who fail to change out of their bikinis or swimming trunks while walking on the street.