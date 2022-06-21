Holidaymakers in Spain to be fined up to €750 for urinating in sea
The carefree days when a parent could send a child with a bursting bladder into the sea to relieve themselves are over in one Spanish coastal city.
The council of Vigo, in Galicia in the north, has made the use of the outdoor space for urinating an offence carrying a fine of up to €750.
Vigo’s updated beach regulations state that “physiological evacuations in the sea or on the beach” will be considered an infraction of health and hygiene laws for anyone caught in the act – something that might prove difficult in the Atlantic waves.
Town officials are to install public lavatories on beaches in the high season to accommodate demand.
The council says the rule is part of a drive to clean up local beaches, stating that more portable lavatories will be installed in areas that lack urinals.
Spain has this year also tightened curbs on beachgoers who fail to change out of their bikinis or swimming trunks while walking on the street.
Today's Headlines
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home
Dub-le Date | Selling Sunset stars enjoy Guinness and trad music at ‘epic’ Dublin pub