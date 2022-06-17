Hitman dies after being savaged cartel boss’s pet tiger

In the video clip, José can be seen poking his arm into the cage before the beast leaps forward and mauls it

A hitman who worked for one of the most notorious drug cartels in Mexico has died after he was savaged by a pet tiger that belonged to his boss.

José de Jesús was told by his boss, the feared Enrique Chávez Barragán (known as 'Guicho of the Kings’) to clean out the tiger’s cage as a punishment.

A citizen-run intelligence unit called the Unidad de Inteligencia Ciudadana which deals with cartel-related operations, identified José as a gunman for the United Cartels.

Posting a video of the gruesome attack on Twitter, the unit reported that Enrique had told José to clean the animal's cage, as a form of punishment, knowing that the tiger never complied with humans.

Another person is seen trying to control of the tiger while others drag José away from the cage to be treated by paramedics.

Extremely graphic pictures of the hitman in hospital show both his arms torn to pieces and covered in blood.

According to Borderland Beat, it was confirmed on Tuesday (June 14) that he'd died after being rushed to a hospital in Morelia with severe injuries inflicted by the tiger.

There are conflicting reports as to when he died, with some saying it was in hospital and others claiming he suffered a heart attack and died at the scene.

His relatives have claimed he died in hospital after refusing to have both arms amputated which, in addition to his diabetes, led to complications, which ultimately caused a heart attack.

The tiger has reportedly been moved to Morelia Zoo after the attack.