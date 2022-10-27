Heartbroken daughter says mum's ashes ‘floating around somewhere’ after post loses parcel

‘Obviously, my auntie is mortified. She's devastated. She was saying ‘that’s my sister Kayleigh!’, but what can I do?’

A woman whose mother's ashes got lost in the post has said she is "heartbroken".

Kayleigh Evans' mother Christine Evans died, aged 62, after catching coronavirus in December 2021.

Kayleigh purchased a silver memorial pendant to encase some of Christine's ashes as a way to honour her late mother.

She put the necklace in the post from her home in Swansea as a gift for her mother's sister Michelle in Colchester, on September 21, but it never arrived.

Kayleigh contacted Royal Mail but claims the postal service told her they don't know where the necklace is.

Kayleigh says the whole experience has left the family "mortified" and they are "devastated" about losing the sentimental item.

Kayleigh told WalesOnline : "Royal Mail hasn’t got a clue where the necklace and the ashes are.

"They keep saying they just can’t find it. Obviously, my auntie is mortified. She's devastated. She was saying ‘that’s my sister Kayleigh!’, but what can I do?"

Kayleigh had some of her mum’s ashes encased in the pendant which read ‘your wings sister were ready but your heart was not’ as a gift for her mother's only sibling.

She claims she posted it first class on September 21 and expected the small parcel to be delivered within days, however nobody can locate it.

But despite countless phone calls with Royal Mail the package still hasn't been located.

"When I rang and said it should be there by now, Royal Mail just said it’s in a postal station somewhere. We're all devastated.

“They’ve [Royal Mail] just said they don’t know where it is. They blamed it on the strike first of all, I just really don’t know. It’s just been lost. They’ve said there’s nothing they can do."

Kayleigh added: "It’s not even about the necklace, part of my mother is floating around somewhere. It’s not nice. It’s heartbreaking, it’s weird really.

"It’s her sister more than anything that I’m upset about. When I sent it off to her she was saying ‘thank you so much’ and she was so pleased, and now she’s just devastated."

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We are very sorry for the distress experienced by our customer in relation to this delivery. We understand the deep emotional significance of this item, and extend our deepest sympathies.

"We plan to contact our customer to apologise, gather further information and discuss next steps. Unfortunately it appears that this item was sent using a service which does not offer tracking and this makes it harder for us to locate it within our systems.

"The tracking options and level of compensation cover vary according to which delivery product is chosen, so we urge all customers to carefully consider which product is best when sending highly significant items."