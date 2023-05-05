Heart stopping moment man saves baby from rolling into speeding traffic

“I really wouldn’t want to see the end result if I wasn’t there.”

A Californian man has been hailed a hero after his quick reactions saved a pram-bound baby from rolling into 50 mph traffic.

Nerve wracking footage shows the buggy rolling down a sloped driveway in Hesperia, California, as the child’s great-aunt unloads her car, then falls and struggles to stand up.

“I knew I could get it and I got it and I’m thankful for that because I really wouldn’t want to see the end result if I wasn’t there,” said hero passer-by, Ron Nessman.

The highway involved had four lanes of speeding traffic with cars whizzing by as the baby’s guardian struggled on the ground.

In the rush to get back to her feet, the woman’s right knee appears to give way.

Ron saves the baby

A man runs over and saves the pram just feet before it would have reached the highway.

He was named by NBC Los Angeles as Ron Nessman, who happened to be walking back from a job interview at a nearby Applebee’s restaurant.

Mr Nessman told the network: “I knew she was in trouble and she tried everything she possibly could to get up. Her knees were bleeding when I got up to her. She was still shocked and she was crying.”

His sister, Donna Gunderson, who witnessed the drama from a nearby patio, added: “I heard screaming to the right. And I look back and I see a stroller going down the driveway and my heart dropped. The cars do 50-55 and it was a busy time of day.’

The incident should serve as a lesson to lock the wheels on a pram, she added, particularly during high winds.

Ron Nessman

Mr Nessman, who had recently moved in with Ms Gunderson after being homeless for about eight years, said he is still looking for a job and thanked his sister for helping him ‘get right’.

“I seen her and I felt so bad for the lady. I got nephews and nieces and I couldn't imagine something like that.

“I wouldn't be able to live with myself I did nothing. I'm just glad I realized it and was on it.'

He said he could imagine being in the kind of distress that he saw the baby boy's great aunt in at that crisis moment.

Nessman, a former truck driver, lost his girlfriend in 2018. The tragedy sent him spiraling into depression, and he was homeless for eight years.

He had only recently moved back to Hesperia to reconnect with his family, and has been living with his sister for three months.

“My girlfriend passed away in 2018. It was sudden and I didn't want to do anything.”

“I decided to get right. If you want something different in your life, you do something different and that's where I am at today.

“I thank my sister for helping me out. She's always been there for me,” Mr Nessman said.