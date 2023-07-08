Head of tampon brand who referred to women as ‘menstruators’ is labelled a ‘clown’

‘I think that, it always breaks my heart to hear so many stories every day of young menstruators who get their period’

The head of a tampon brand that wants to be “period positive” has been branded a “clown” after she referred to women as “menstruators” in a high-profile interview.

August founder Nadya Okamoto was speaking with Gayle King on CBS Mornings in which she said she wanted her brand to be “proudly gender-inclusive” amid “an age of transphobia”.

But the interview caused an online stir when she used the word “menstruators” rather than “women”.

Clips of the interview with the 25-year-old triggered a furious response from people on Twitter, with some women declaring that they would not stand for being called “menstruators”.

An ongoing storm has been raging over what feminists say is the erasure of the word “women” to appease trans and non-binary people who also have periods.

The Manhattan-born and Oregon-raised entrepreneur had taken a year out of Harvard University aged 20 to launch a non-profit called Period, a precursor to August, which distributed sanitary products to homeless women.

“Periods make human life possible, it's potentially one of the most natural biological processes of life, and yet history and society has built up this stigma that makes menstruators feel so ashamed,” she told King.

“It makes us feel like there is something wrong with our bodies. We're taught that period blood is this contaminable, disgusting thing.

“I think that, it always breaks my heart to hear so many stories every day of young menstruators who get their period and have never heard about it.

“Because suddenly you think you're bleeding out, a lot of people think they've pooped themselves, because period blood can be brown.

“And period blood isn't just liquid too, it can be clots, so we hear stories regularly of people thinking that a piece of their heart came out.

“It can be so scary if you don't know the details of it.”

Okamoto described how she learned about period poverty at the age of 16 through conversations with “homeless women” which was the only time during the conversation where she did use the word “women”.

“I heard these stories of people using things like toilet paper, brown paper grocery bags (and) cardboard to take care of their periods,” she said.

“And at the time, 40 states in the US had the tampon tax which is a sales tax on period products considering them luxury items,” she added.

Speaking with Nick Jain, the founder of Juv Consulting, about August, which she co-launched in November 2020, she added: “We're also wanting a period positive, gender inclusive brand.

“We are August, on the pack it says, 'we're here for everyone who menstruates'.

“And I think especially in this age of transphobia it really means a lot to us to be a proudly gender-inclusive brand.

“Everything about the product we try to be super-thoughtful about, from how we design it to be as comfortable and absorbent as possible, but also as sustainable as possible.”

There was furious reaction to the interview online included one woman insisting: “I am not a menstruator. Blood is gross and messy.

“Just because it's natural doesn't mean that's not true. I don't talk about my poop either.”

“Let me help her out,” another added; “It's WOMEN. Say it extra slow so she can understand.”

“As a liberal this is exactly why some people hate liberals,' one woman named Nancy said, adding: “This sounds ridiculous. Just stop it.”

GB News presenter Piers Morgan questioned: “Menstruators’ ???? Try ‘women’.”

Okamoto drew on her own experiences as a “legally homeless” 16-year-old to create a scheme that provided women living on the street with free menstrual hygiene products.

She co-founded the scheme, which became Period Inc, under the name Camions of Care, with her high school classmate in December 2014.

As well as distributing period products to the homeless, the organisation also campaigned to end the tampon tax.

Aged 19, she was named in Teen Vogue's 21 under 21 shortlist for her work with Period.

She later appeared on Forbes' 30 under 30 in law and policy, and was awarded the Women of Worth award at the annual Glamour magazine Woman of the Year ceremony in 2019.

Okamoto stepped down from Period in January 2020, after several activists complained the entrepreneur had routinely stepped over black and brown workers, and taken credit for other people's work.

A New York City period activist, Ileri Jaiyeoba, had claimed in an article on Medium accusing Okamoto of “misleading and coercing” her.

In a lengthy public apology posted on Twitter, Okamoto admitted she had “caused harm' adding that she “deeply apologizes to those I have silenced or invalidated over the years”.

August was founded in the aftermath, and Okamoto also appeared on an Adidas advert championing female empowerment, alongside a group of models including Get Lucky star Pharrell Williams.