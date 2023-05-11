Head of Russian paramilitary outfit The Wagner Group calls Putin a ‘complete a**hole’

Yevgeny Prigozhin mocked the Russian leader following a one-tank Victory Day parade in Moscow

The head of the private army fighting for Russia in Ukraine has called Vladimir Putin a “complete a**hole” in a new video.

Yevgeny Prigozhin of the Wagner mercenary group mocked the Russian leader following an embarrassing one-tank Victory Day parade in Moscow.

Though the Wagner chief did not refer to Putin by name, he has never shied away from criticising other senior Russian defence figures and has used the opposition name for Putin, “grandfather” or even “the bunker grandfather”.

Prigozhin who treatened to pull his army out of the brutal fight for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, released a scathing video lashing out at his troops' lack of ammunition and threatening to strangle those who are preventing shells from reaching the frontline.

“They're collecting [artillery shells] in warehouses - why, no one knows,” he stormed.

“Instead of spending a shell to kill the enemy and save the lives of our soldiers, they let our soldiers die - and the ‘happy grandfather’ thinks this is good for him.

“If he turns out to be right, then God bless everybody... but how will we win the war, if, by chance - and I'm just speculating - it turns out that this grandfather is a complete a**hole?

Prigozhin added: “The shells give freedom. And if they don't give freedom with the shells... if they keep holding onto them then first we need to shove it up their a*** and then throw them in jail.”

After 14 months of war in Ukraine, Russia's armed forces were only able to muster one T-34 tank the Victory Day parade that marked the Red Army's victory over the Nazis in the Second World War.

The previous years’ parades have featured various Russian tanks, missiles, armoured vehicles and other impressive machinery rolling past the Kremlin in a display of Moscow's military strength.

Putin claimed in a speech watched by scores of uniformed soldiers, military officials and leaders of former Soviet nations, that Russia wants peace.

“Civilisation is once again at a decisive turning point,” he declared. “A real war has been unleashed against our motherland,” he said in a reference to his ongoing invasion that the Kremlin says is a proxy conflict with the West.

It came just hours after another barrage of cruise missiles hit several sites across Ukraine.

Putin compared his invasion of Ukraine to the Soviet fight against Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

'To Russia! To our brave armed forces! To Victory!' Putin concluded in his speech.

Prigozhin meanwhile has made his disdain for the Russian defence ministry and army generals clear in various profanity-laced videos released.

Last week, the mercenary chief raged against defence minister Shoigu and General Gerasimov.

He was filmed standing over the corpses of dozens of slain Wagner fighters – all of whom he claimed had been killed in bitter fighting earlier that day in fervent attempts to capture Bakhmut.

'These are the Wagner PMC [Private Military Company] fighters who died today – the blood is still fresh... Film them all!” he demanded.

Addressing Putin-appointees Shoigu and Gerasimov, who are in charge of military operations, he said: 'Now listen to me, you ******* *****. These are someone's ******* fathers and someone's sons.

'And those scum who don't give us ammunition will eat their guts in hell. Mother*******.'

Prigozhin also threatened to pull his troops back from the battle - the second time he has done so in the space of a week - despite allegedly being told he would be tried for treason if he followed through on his warning.

“Yesterday we received a military order which stated several important things... if we leave our positions this would be seen as state treason.

“If there will be no ammunition, we will leave. And we will ask the question who is the traitor to the motherland here.'

Prigozhin continued: “Today one of the Ministry of Defence's detachments ran away from one of the flanks.

“All of them ran away, and they left a frontline nearly 2.5 kilometres deep exposed.”