Name ball | 

Harry Potter fans change name of Quidditch to ‘quadball’ to distance game from JK Rowling

US Quidditch and Major League Quidditch said at the end of last year they would conduct a series of surveys to find a new name for the sport
JK Rowling

JK Rowling

Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World

Quidditch, the real-life sport inspired by the game in the Harry Potter books, is being renamed ‘quadball’ to “distance themselves” from author JK Rowling.

Major League Quadball said changing the name "opens unprecedented opportunities for growth, exposure and partnerships" and officials were "looking to make the most of it".

US Quidditch and Major League Quidditch said at the end of last year they would conduct a series of surveys to find a new name for the sport.

The leagues said the reasons included the name "quidditch" being trademarked by American film company Warner Bros, which produced the Harry Potter movies.

It says it’s because JK Rowling "has increasingly come under scrutiny for her anti-trans positions in recent years".

The International Quidditch Association will also be adopting the new name worldwide, according to the announcement.

Major League Quadball, formerly Major League Quidditch, said changing the name "opens unprecedented opportunities for growth, exposure and partnerships".

Read more

JK Rowling responds after Putin ‘references her in speech about cancel culture’

Ian Rankin and JK Rowling books have opening lines translated into Scots

The league added it was a "game changer" and we are "looking to make the most of it".

Mary Kimball, executive director of US Quadball, said in a statement: "In less than 20 years, our sport has grown from a few dozen college students in rural Vermont to a global phenomenon with thousands of players, semi-pro leagues and international championships.

"Our organisations are committed to continuing to push quadball forward."

JK Rowling's June 2020 tweet about "people who menstruate" led to highly publicised accusations of transphobia, which she denies.


Today's Headlines

More World News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices