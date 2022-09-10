Harry and Meghan join William and Kate in public as they go on Windsor Castle walkabout
The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout at Windsor Castle as their first engagement under their new titles.
Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public together for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020, as they inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.
A royal source said the new Prince of Wales asked his brother and his wife to join them in viewing the tributes.
Meanwhile, three of the Queen’s children were seen nodding to members of the public as they walked up to the gates of Balmoral after a prayer service at Crathie Kirk.
The Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex and some of their children stopped to look at the flowers and read tributes, while Princess Eugenie was seen laying a bunch of flowers with the rest of the tributes.
After his Accession Ceremony, the King was driven back to Buckingham Palace for an audience with the Prime Minister, her Cabinet and opposition leaders.
Well-wishers continued to leave flowers and gifts at royal palaces and parks around the nations on Saturday.
