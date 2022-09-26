Gunman with swastika t-shirt kills 13 at Russian school, including seven children
Artem Kazantsev wounded more than 20 before fatally shooting himself
Eoghan Moloney and ReutersReuters
A gunman with a swastika on his t-shirt has killed 13 people, including seven children, and wounded more than 20 at a school in Russia before fatally shooting himself.
