Gunman with swastika t-shirt kills 13 at Russian school, including seven children

Artem Kazantsev wounded more than 20 before fatally shooting himself

Police and members of the emergency services work near the scene of a school shooting in Izhevsk, Russia. Photo: Reuters© REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his sympathy to the victims of the school shooting in Izhevsk. Photo: Konstantin Zavrazhin via AP© AP

Eoghan Moloney and ReutersReuters

A gunman with a swastika on his t-shirt has killed 13 people, including seven children, and wounded more than 20 at a school in Russia before fatally shooting himself.


