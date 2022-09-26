Gunman kills 13 and injures 21 in school shooting in Russia
Russia's Investigative Committee said the shooting took place in School No. 88 in Izhevsk, a city about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region. It identified the wounded as 14 children and seven adults.
A gunman opened fire in a school in central Russia Monday, killing 13 people, including seven children, and wounding 21 others.
Russia's Investigative Committee said the shooting took place in School No. 88 in Izhevsk, a city about 960 kilometres (600 miles) east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region. It identified the wounded as 14 children and seven adults.
The governor of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechalov, said in a video statement that the gunman shot himself.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the shooting as “a terrorist act” and said that President Vladimir Putin has given all the necessary orders to the relevant authorities.
Read more
“President Putin deeply mourns deaths of people and children in the school, where a terrorist act took place,” Peskov told reporters Monday.
The school educates children between grades one and 11. It has been evacuated and the area around it has been cordoned off, the governor said.
The Investigative Committee identified the gunman as 34-year-old Artyom Kazantsev, a graduate of the same school. It said in a statement that Kazantsev wore a black t-shirt bearing “Nazi symbols.” No details about his motives have been released.
Russia's National Guard said Kazantsev used two non-lethal handguns adapted to fire real bullets.
A criminal probe into the incident has been launched on charges of multiple murder and illegal possession of firearms.
Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia.
Today's Headlines
'Difficult time' | Family photo, milkshake and trainers among memorabilia at Tony Dempsey’s funeral
Dee-struction | Local gangster could end Cherry Orchard joyriding chaos with ‘a click of his fingers’
Knot-orious | Conor McGregor’s Dublin property empire threatened by ‘invasive’ Japanese Knotweed
remanded | Student charged with damaging garda car and injuring two people in Fermoy incident
bail varied | €500k cocaine accused gets bail to spend ‘final night’ with girlfriend before Australia move
'Precious Day' | Maura Higgins shares emotional video of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s baby scan
Long arm of law | Man who punched his barrister in the face in Galway court jailed for seven months
Horrific | Gunman with swastika t-shirt kills 13 at Russian school, including seven children
system failing | Co Antrim cancer patient says ‘I had to go private to find out that I was terminally ill’
Ruff day | Co Armagh man accused of twice strangling police dog during arrest granted bail