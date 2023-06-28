Guinness-owner Diageo ends relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs after racism claims

‘Mr Combs has repeatedly undermined our partnerships and threatened to publicly defame Diageo if we did not meet his unreasonable financial demands’

Guinness-owner Diageo’s relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has ended, the drink giants confirmed, after it was accused of racism by the US rapper.

A spokeswoman for the UK-based firm, which also owns brands such as Smirnoff and Tanqueray, said they had been left with “no choice” after Combs’s “bad-faith actions” has clearly breached his contracts.

They announced the move in the US on Tuesday wher they filed its own legal proceeding in which it claimed it “tried for years to salvage the broken relationship” with the musician, producer and entrepreneur.

A spokeswoman for Diageo said: “Mr Combs’s bad-faith actions have clearly breached his contracts and left us no choice but to move to dismiss his baseless complaint and end our business relationship.

“Mr Combs has repeatedly undermined our partnerships and threatened to publicly defame Diageo if we did not meet his unreasonable financial demands.

“We funded the purchase of DeLeon for the joint venture and proceeded to invest more than 100 million dollars (£78 million) to grow the brand.

“Despite having made nearly a billion dollars over the course of our 15-year relationship, Mr Combs contributed a total of 1,000 dollars and refused to honour his commitments.

“We have exhausted every reasonable remedy and see no other path forward.”

Last month Combs’s business began legal action claiming that the DeLeon tequila brand co-owned by the two groups, and Ciroc vodka brand, which is owned by Diageo but has collaborated with Combs, were typecast as “black brands”.

His legal filing said: “Rather than equal treatment, Diageo has treated Mr Combs and his brands worse than others because he is black. Diageo has typecast Ciroc and DeLeon, apparently deciding they are ‘black brands’ that should be targeted only to ‘urban’ consumers.”

Combs Wines and Spirits said its drinks brands had been “starved” of production, distribution and sales resources compared with others, such as Casamigos tequila, which Diageo bought from George Clooney in 2017.

Combs’s lawyer, John C. Hueston, said: “Diageo attempting to end its deals with Mr Combs is like firing a whistleblower who calls out racism.

“It’s a cynical and transparent attempt to distract from multiple allegations of discrimination.

“Over the years he has repeatedly raised concerns as senior executives uttered racially insensitive comments and made biased decisions based on that point of view.”