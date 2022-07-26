Glamorous influencer and heiress arrested for allegedly having sex with boy (14)

The court heard Savannah Daisley was severely intoxicated at the time of the alleged offending

Ms Daisley has been arrested by the child abuse unit in Australia

A glamorous entrepreneur, fitness influencer and heiress in Australia allegedly told a 14-year-old boy she allegedly slept with that their conversations should be “locked in a chest and put in the depths of the ocean”.

Savannah Daisley (45), who has over 40,000 followers on Instagram, appeared in a Sydney court accused of four counts of having sexual intercourse with the boy.

The alleged incidents happened in May 2021.

The court was told that there was a “strong prosecution case” against Daisley, who is the daughter of a renowned horse breeder, Ross Daisley.

Mr Daisley bred and trained a champion horse called Choisir who became the first Australian-trained winner of the Group One King's Stand Stakes.

The court heard Savannah Daisley was severely intoxicated at the time of the alleged offending.

A prosecutor said a legal phone tap was placed on the phone of Ms Daisley, in which she is said to have made “admissions” about the incidents.

The police prosecutor also told the court one incident was not a “spontaneous act” and that she had allegedly described her “feelings” to the boy before the incident occurred.

The prosecutor then said Ms Daisley had “acted on” those feelings.

She added: “From the phone call there certainly is inferences that can be drawn in respect of admissions, while they may not be outright admissions.

“Following on from the apologies she continues to what we say influence the complainant in respect of the offending.

“She then goes on in an attempt to shift the blame.

“She seeks reassurance from the child, she accepts what the potential ramifications are going to be.

“Now she’s guilt-tripping this child.”

Ms Daisley’s legal representative said her client should not be remanded because “prison is the worst it’s ever been" and cited the national death toll for Covid.

It was also heard that Ms Daisley was allegedly “blacking out” due to alcohol consumption at the time, but the magistrate released her on bail on a $100,000 (€68,600) surety.