Giant penis mowed onto lawn where Bridgerton filmed before King Charles coronation party

The lawn will host a garden party on Saturday.

King Charles III on a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace, London, to meet wellwishers ahead of the coronation on Saturday. Photo: PA — © PA

Tricksters have mown a giant penis into a famous 'perfect lawn' on one of Britain's most exclusive streets - just days before a coronation party.

Residents of the exclusive Royal Crescent in Bath were stunned to wake up to the large image on the grass outside their homes this week.

The Royal Crescent is hosting a Georgian-themed Grand Coronation Party at the weekend.

A flyer for the party says says: "Celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Georgian era.

"Decorate your own regal crown, watch demonstrations on royal fashion and visit the Georgian Cook cooking up delicious recipes in the kitchen."

The Royal Crescent will be familiar to Netflix viewers as the location of the smash-hit Regency era drama Bridgerton.

Meanwhile a People Before Profit TD has said that RTÉ's planned broadcast of King Charles’ coronation this weekend is “quite inappropriate”.

Paul Murphy said the state broadcaster should rethink their coverage of the event, which he believes is simply an “attempt to launder the reputation of the monarchy.”

“People are going to be asked on Saturday, through their TV screens, to swear allegiance to Charles, a man who nobody has cast a single vote for, a man who was titular head of the parachute regiment responsible for Bloody Sunday, a man who received suitcases full of cash from the Qatari prime minister.

“The idea that RTÉ - a public service broadcaster in a republic, which was colonised by the British empire - should be showing this as some major item, as opposed to featuring it for a couple of minutes in a news piece, seems to me to be quite inappropriate.”

RTÉ will televise the event from 10am on Saturday and while Murphy explained that he wasn’t trying to police public service broadcasting, he believes the coronation has no place on Irish television screens.

“The British monarchy is not some benign tourist attraction. It is built on racism, on slavery, on empire,” he said.

“They're going to spend something like £250m, they're going to give an additional £400m to do a full renovation of the palaces for Charles and Camilla.

“This isn’t some kind of neutral thing. Even the idea that the history of racism for the monarchy is something in the distant past... Camilla’s crown is being refurbished with £60m of Star of Africa diamonds. They were taken from South Africa in 1907.

“There’s going to be 6,000 British troops (and) 60 fighter jets. It’s going to be a display of obscene militarism and imperialism.

“Let’s see if people want to watch it. Even in Britain 70pc of the public say they don't care very much, or they don't care at all, about the coronation.

“In Ireland, I suspect the numbers who care are going to be substantially less,” Mr Murphy said.