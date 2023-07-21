Germans on high alert as police search for ‘lioness’ prowling the capital

A massive search operation involving hunters, vets, drones and helicopters with thermal cameras is on the look out for the big cat

Berlin residents have been warned to avoid woods and keep children indoors as police try to track down a lioness that has been terrorising the city.

Residents on the south-western outskirts of the German capital are being urged to stay indoors after overnight sightings of a “loose, dangerous animal”, suspected to be an escaped lioness.

A massive search operation involving hunters, vets, drones and helicopters with thermal cameras is on the look out for the big cat.

Some 220 police officers have been deployed to watch out for any sign of the suspected lioness that was first spotted on Wednesday evening in Kleinmachnow.

More than 30 patrol cars were on the streets after an emergency call was received around midnight last night that a wild animal was reportedly running free in Richard-Strauss-Weg in the suburb.

“Around midnight we received a notification that we couldn’t believe,” Brandenburg police spokesperson Daniel Kiep told the broadcaster RBB.

“Two passersby spotted an animal chasing after another. One was a wild boar and the other appeared to be a big cat, a lion. The two men recorded a video on their phones and even experienced police officers had to confirm that we are probably dealing with a lion.”

Numerous reports had emerged following the release of a video on Wednesday evening, seemingly showing an animal lurking in the bushes. The footage, recorded on a mobile phone and slightly blurry, quickly went viral online.

Others claimed to have videos of the feline predator chasing and killing a wild boar.

Officers used loudspeakers and emergency apps to warn people in the Kleinmachnow, Teltow and Stahnsdorf areas while urging local sot keep pets inside.

Officials said riot police had also been deployed "to protect the population" and armoured vehicles were seen on patrol.

Meanwhile, anyone who sees the animal is urged to immediately seek shelter and call emergency services.

Local nurseries were allowed to open but were urged to avoid letting children play outdoors.

Police said that as no zoos or circuses had reported missing an animal, it is believed the lion could be an escaped pet.

"We recommend that people shouldn't leave the house to walk and especially not to go jogging in the forest," said Michael Grubert, mayor of Kleinmachnow.

He said the video of the big cat appeared genuine and the aim was to tranquilise the animal and that it will only be killed it if it poses a danger.

"Other reports in Standsdorf or Berlin have not been confirmed so far. There is no evidence that the lion has been sighted there," the mayor added.

However, the director of a circus in the Teltow area told local media he was not aware of any lions being held in circuses or private zoos in the area.

He said the animal could be a misidentified Caucasian shepherd dog and added: “If it’s a lion I’ll eat a broom,” Michel Rogall told Tagesspiegel newspaper.

Experts say it may be sleeping in one of the area's many forests.

There are no state laws in Brandenburg that prohibit the individual ownership of lions, however, the animals must be registered with the authorities.

This is not the first time that German residents were advised to be on the lookout for wild animals on the loose.

In May, residents of the German city of Erfurt were left hopping mad after a kangaroo was spotted on a busy road after escaping from a private property.

In 2019, the town of Herne in western Germany was on high alert for several days after a deadly cobra escaped, leading authorities to warn residents to keep their windows closed and avoid tall grass.

In 2016, zookeepers in the eastern city of Leipzig were forced to fatally shoot a lion after it managed to escape from its enclosure and proved resistant to tranquilizers.

Veterinarian Achim Gruber from Berlin's Free University expressed uncertainty about whether the animal on the loose was actually a lioness.

"I think it is possible that this is a lioness, but I am not convinced of it," Gruber said Thursday evening on Berlin broadcaster RBB. There are many arguments for it being a lioness, he said, but added: "The final proof is still pending for me."