Generous boss sends 10,000 staff to Disney World after ‘record year’
Disney World was been booked out in its entirety exclusively for the company.
A generous boss and one of the world’s richest men has treated 10,000 staff to a three-day trip to Disney World after a “record” year of profits.
Ken Griffin, the founder and CEO of Citadel who’s believed to be worth $31.7bn (€30.1bn), flew employees plus their families out to Orlando, Florida to thank them for their hard work.
Workers were transported to the “Happiest Place on Earth” from the company’s offices around the world, including New York, Houston, Paris and Zurich.
Hotels, meals and tickets to the park were also covered in the generous Christmas bonus, while Disney World was been booked out in its entirety exclusively for the company.
Other perks included performances by Coldplay, Carly Rae Jepsen and DJ Diplo.
“We have built the most extraordinary team not only in our history, but also in the history of finance,” Griffin told the New York Post.
“We have an incredible future ahead of us and I look forward to the chapters yet to be written.”
It’s not the first time a boss has splashed out on making their workforce feel valued.
A man dubbed the “world’s best boss” took all 100 of his employees on an all-expenses-paid trip to a five-star Maldives resort in 2016.
Chatri Sityodtong, the founder and chairman of mixed martial arts (MMA) company Evolve, treated staff in Singapore to the holiday as a “small token” of thanks for the firm’s 30 per cent year-on-year growth.
He spent almost €465,000 on the trip to the tropical island country – and called the gesture “a normal part of Evolve culture”.
Evolve employees have previously been treated to holidays in Bali, Thailand and Indonesia as part of their boss’s efforts to thank and motivate them.
