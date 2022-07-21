Fugitive monkey breaks into school attacking kids and terrorises Japanese city

The monkey, believed to be a macaque, has been breaking into Japanese homes before attacking residents

A violent ‘burglar’ wild monkey is on the loose in Japan, sparking a major hunt from authorities.

The monkey has been reported to have broken into several homes in the country before biting and clawing homeowners in the Ogori area of Japan.

It has been reported 20 people have been attacked by the monkey, which is believed to be a macaque, also known as a Japanese snow monkey.

The youngest victim is believed to be a ten-year-old girl who received scratches to her leg after the monkey broke through a screen door of her home.

A woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s were also violently attacked by the rampant monkey during the week.

Before the attacks on the women, the monkey entered an elementary school where it continued its fierce spree, biting a 10-year-old boy on the arm and on both hands.

The monkey also attacked a man drying his laundry and two toddlers.

Monkeys are known to steal food from people in Japan, however the significantly more aggressive fugitive has led authorities to advise residents to keep their windows closed until it is apprehended.