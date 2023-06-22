Frantic final search for stricken Titanic submarine as oxygen levels dwindle

Oxygen is expected to run out at around 10am this morning

A view inside the Titan showing how little space there is with several people aboard. Photo: PA

The Titan submersible has five people on board: (from left) OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada

The frantic last-ditch search for the stricken Titanic tourist submarine has ramped up, with more ships joining the rescue effort as oxygen levels on board dwindled.

It is hoped that the additional personnel will be enough to save the five crew members on the OceanGate Expeditions sub before oxygen runs out at around 10am this morning.

A second vessel has detected more underwater noises in the area where rescuers are searching for a submersible that went missing in the North Atlantic while bringing five people down to the Titanic.

US Coast Guard officials have brought in more ships to search a narrowly defined area as time runs out to reach the Titan sub before the oxygen runs out at approximately 10am today.

Rescue teams are continuing the search for the submersible tourist vessel which went missing during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck with five people aboard (OceanGate Expeditions, PA)

The full scope of the search was twice the size of Connecticut in waters 4km deep, said Captain Jamie Frederick of the First Coast Guard District.

“This is a search-and-rescue mission, 100pc,” Capt Frederick said. “When you’re in the middle of a search-and-rescue case, you always have hope. We’ll continue to put every available asset that we have in an effort to find the Titan and the crew members.”

He revealed unexplained noises in the ocean had been detected for a second day yesterday, but “we don’t know what they are, to be frank”.

Retired Navy captain Carl Hartsfield, now the director of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Systems Laboratory in Massachusetts, said the sounds had been described as “banging noises”, but warned that search crews “have to put the whole picture together in context and they have to eliminate potential manmade sources other than the Titan”.

Even those who expressed some optimism warned that many obstacles remain: from pinpointing the vessel’s location, to reaching it with rescue equipment, to bringing it to the surface – assuming it’s still intact – before the passengers’ oxygen supply runs out.

Rescuers race against clock after noises heard from Titanic vessel search area

The area of the North Atlantic where the Titan submersible went missing on Sunday is prone to fog and stormy conditions, making it an extremely challenging environment to conduct a search-and-rescue mission, said Donald Murphy, an oceanographer who served as chief scientist of the Coast Guard’s International Ice Patrol.

After a Canadian military surveillance aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area, a robotic vessel was sent to scour the region but had so far “yielded negative results”, the Coast Guard said.

Three search vessels arrived on-scene yesterday, including one that has side-scanning sonar capabilities. Authorities pushed to get salvage equipment to the scene in case the submersible is found.

The Coast Guard statement about detecting sounds underwater came after Rolling Stone reported that search teams heard “banging sounds in the area every 30 minutes”.

The report was encouraging to some experts because submarine crews unable to communicate with the surface are taught to bang on their submersible’s hull to be detected by sonar.

“It sends a message that you’re probably using military techniques to find me and this is how I’m saying it,” said Frank Owen, a submarine search-and-rescue expert. “So, that’s really encouraging if that’s the case.”

Richard Garriott de Cayeux, the president of The Explorers Club, wrote an open letter to his club’s adventurers, saying he had “much greater confidence” about the search after speaking to officials in Congress, the US military and the White House.

However, no official has publicly suggested they know the source of the underwater noises.

Meanwhile, questions remain about how teams could reach the lost submersible, which could be as deep as about 3,800 metres below the surface near the watery tomb of the historic ocean liner.

Newly uncovered allegations also suggest there had been significant warnings made about the submersible’s safety during its development.

Lost aboard the vessel are pilot Stockton Rush, the CEO of the company leading the expedition.

His passengers are a British adventurer, two members of a Pakistani business family and a Titanic expert, who has family in Cork.

Authorities reported the seven-metre carbon-fibre vessel overdue on Sunday night, setting off the search in waters about 700km south of St John’s in Newfoundland.

The submersible had a four-day oxygen supply when it went to sea at around 6am on Sunday, according to David Concannon, an adviser to OceanGate Expeditions, which oversaw the mission.

Mr Owen said the estimated 96-hour oxygen supply is a useful “target” for searchers, but is only based on a ­“nominal amount of consumption the average human might consume in doing certain things”. ​

Chris Brown, a British adventurer who paid a deposit to go on the Titan voyage but later withdrew because of what he called safety concerns, said word that the searchers had heard sounds was both good news and bad news.

The submersible is used to visit the wreckage of the Titanic (OceanGate Expeditions/PA)

“If the sounds are coming from below the water indicator then that indicates that they may be alive in the water, but now we’ve got time pressures in getting them up to the surface,” Mr Brown said on US TV.

Mr Brown has previously criticised the use of a simple commercially available video game controller to steer the Titan. But OceanGate has said that many of the vessel’s parts are off-the-shelf because they have proved to be dependable.

“It’s meant for a 16-year-old to throw it around,” and is “super durable,” Mr Rush told CBC in an interview last year while he demonstrated by throwing the controller around the Titan’s tiny cabin. He said a couple of spares are kept on board “just in case”.

The submersible had seven back-up systems to return to the surface, including sandbags and lead pipes that drop off and an inflatable balloon.

Aaron Newman, who has previously been a passenger on the Titan, told NBC that if the submersible is below a couple of hundred metres and without power, the passengers would be in complete darkness and cold.

Coast Guard searching for Titan ‘where noises have been heard’

“It was cold when we were at the bottom,” he said. “You had layered up. You had wool hats on and were doing everything to stay warm at the bottom.”

Jeff Karson, a professor emeritus of earth and environmental sciences at Syracuse University, said the temperature on the ocean floor was just above freezing, and the vessel would be too deep for human divers to get to it. The best chance to reach the submersible could be to use a remotely operated robot on a fibre-optic cable.

Meanwhile, documents show OceanGate had been warned there might be catastrophic safety problems posed by the way the experimental vessel was developed.

David Lochridge, OceanGate’s director of marine operations, said in a 2018 lawsuit that the company’s testing and certification was insufficient and would “subject passengers to potential extreme danger in an experimental submersible”.

The company insisted that Lochridge was “not an engineer”.