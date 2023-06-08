Four children stabbed, two seriously injured, in knife attack in France
Two children are said to be seriously injured in the incident which occurred in France’s south-east.
Several people, including children, have been injured in a knife attack in a park near Lake Annecy in France.
A suspect has been arrested “thanks to the swift intervention of police,” the country’s interior minister Gérald Darmanin stated.
Four children and two adults are believed to be have been injured in total.
Regional deputy Antoine Armand described the attack as “abominable” and said authorities are investigating.
The French prime minister Elisabeth Borne is on her way to the scene.
More to follow
