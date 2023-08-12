Former Xpose presenter Peter O'Riordan says looting ‘out of control’ in wake of Maui wild fires

‘And although I’ve lost everything there are people still in desperate need’

The former Xpose presenter Peter O'Riordan has revealed how looting is “out of control” in his home town of Lahaina which has been destroyed in the devastating wildfires that ravaged the Hawaiian island of Maui.

The Cork man, who moved to the paradise island in 2016 with his wife Stephanie Evans after leaving quitting the Virgin Media show, found himself caught up in the massive disaster that has so far cost the lives of at least 80 people.

With the town of Lahaina completely destroyed and more than 1,700 buildings razed to the ground, Peter has been documenting the incredible devastation in the wake of the inferno.

In an update on Friday night, Peter showed the wreckage of his family's home after they lost everything with just rubble and charred building materials left behind.

Peter appeals for help in an online video

“This is what [is] left of my children’s home,” he wrote alongside the clip as he desperately called out for the family's pet cats Jagger and Lily that they were forced to leave behind as they fled the fires.

He also shared a photo from what used to be his house, writing: “This is what’s left my place ….and one Range Rover wheel in a pile of dust.”

Peter, who is dad to Olivier and Romeo, has been keeping busy trying to help others as he comes to terms with the loss of his home and worldly belongings.

“I don’t know where to turn at this point but I just need to be a leader right now,” he said in answer to one friend asking after him. “And although I’ve lost everything there are people still in desperate need and that I’m working on before I start to process my own stuff.”

He also shared a short video “with everyone back home in Ireland”.

“I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who's reached out and said prayers and well wishes, obviously from my homeland Ireland to this island which is my new home,” he said.

“I’m safe, my kids are safe, everything is gone, the town is gone. The most important thing is we’re alive. Myself and my team have been rallying and using our boats as water taxis and we’re bringing supplies to people that desperately need it.

“We’ve lost everything but so has everybody else. I just want to keep you in the loop so please do your due diligence when donating to causes over here. The best thing to do is help out the fire department and police.”

He also indicated that had “just got out of Lahaina now...dropped off 2 full truck loads again today - I’m numb we just got out - looting is out of control they have shut down the town.

"This has by far been the hardest day of my life,” he added.

Peter had earlier described a “living nightmare” after the island's main tourist destination was hit by strong winds from a distant hurricane that fanned the flames.

He wrote: “House gone, car gone, kids’ house gone, grandma’s house gone, everyone out safe… this is a living nightmare. Pray for us here in Maui.”

He then tweeted Oprah to help residents who have “lost everything”.

“As Maui residents please help us @Oprah we have lost everything. @JeffBezos @larryellison and continue to go through this is Lahaina and more.

“People use your resources to help heal the people and this place we all love.”

Peter shared a picture of the charred Maui seafront, writing: “Yup everything is gone”.

Some of the devastation captured by Peter

He also showed an image of his backpack on the floor, adding that he has lost everything, including his passport and green card which was burned in the fires.

“This is everything I own – my passport and green card were torched along with everything else.

“I’m literally in pure devastation. I don’t know how we will proceed as a community. We have all lost everything.”

The Department of Health and Human Services on Friday declared a public emergency in the state of Hawaii as it reels under the effects of the deadly wildfires.

The decision came a day after President Biden issued a major disaster declaration, and “gives the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) health care providers and suppliers greater flexibility in meeting emergency health needs of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries,” according to an HSS statement.