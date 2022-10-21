Former prostitute Divine Brown who was involved in Hugh Grant sex scandal facing drug charges

The 53-year-old now facing up to 30 years in prison if found guilty

Former prostitute Divine Brown who was made famous by the Hugh Grant sex scandal 27 years ago is facing up to 30 years in prison on new drug charges.

A mugshot has emerged of Brown at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, moments after an officer discovered suspected cocaine inside her body.

Divine was photographed by deputies after being arrested on suspicion of battery and cruelty to children.

After being handcuffed and taken to jail, she underwent a mandatory strip search before she was placed in a cell.

Arresting officer, Chance Gilbert, said that when she was searched, police discovered “suspected cocaine” hidden inside her.

Divine was then hit with further possession of drugs and smuggling suspected cocaine into a jail charges.

Gilbert also said she was “believed to be intoxicated to the aroma of alcohol permeating from her body,” as she “seemed to be intoxicated”.

The 53-year-old now facing up to 30 years in prison if found guilty.

The incident occurred 27 years after Devine and Grant’s infamous mugshots that were taken by police on June 27, 1995 and appeared in an iconic Sun front page the following day.

He was thought to be in LA to promote his latest film, Nine Months, when he was arrested alongside Grant for “lewd conduct” after the pair were spotted having sex in his car.

Cops were drawn to his convertible white BMW because the brake lights kept flashing “on and off”... “on/off”... “on/off“.

Grant, who had just shot to fame starring in the hit film Four Weddings and a Funeral, described it as a moment of “insanity”.

Grant, who was with model Liz Hurley at the time, said in a statement at the time: "Last night I did something completely insane.

"I have hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things I am more sorry than I can ever possibly say."

Grant, now 62, did not contest the indecent conduct charges as the pair faced six months behind bars.

But in a court hearing that the movie star did not attend, he was ordered to pay $1,000 and go on an AIDS education programme.

He later appeared on NBC's Tonight show where he apologised for the “abominable” act.

"I’ve done an abominable thing, and she’s [Liz Hurley] been amazing about it, and contrary to what I read in the paper today, she’s been very supportive, and we’re going to try to work it out."

Divine was not so lucky. She was charged with lewd conduct, to which she pleaded no contest and in addition to being ordered to attend an AIDS class and perform five days of community service, she was fined £1,037 for parole violations and sentenced to 180 days in jail.

However, she then travelled to the UK as she was not due start her sentence for another four months, to promote an adult channel where she said she hoped to see Grant again.

Eventually Divine sold her story in a tell-all interview about her night with Grant but despite claiming she had become a millionaire, public records show Divine has had multiple addresses and has often been evicted from properties.

The scandal did nothing to dent Grant’s career as he went on to enjoy considerable success.