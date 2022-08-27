Former beauty queen jailed for role in boyfriend’s cocaine empire

Text messages demonstrated you were a willing and enthusiastic participant – you offered to go out and smash the sales as you put it

Melissa Mikosz was arrested for her part in the cocaine ring

A former beauty queen has been jailed for her role in a drugs-dealing empire organised by her boyfriend.

Miss Swimsuit UK contestant Melissa Mikosz was jailed for seven years and three months for working with her boyfriend and others to supply cocaine to drug users in the town of Shirebrook in Derbyshire.

The 32-year-old was convicted along with boyfriend Thomas Carlisle, who was a leading dealer in the area. Carlisle was given a sentence of eleven years and three months.

Derby Crown Court heard how the couple were part of a group who supplied over 4.3 kilos of cocaine to users over a two-year period between 2018 and 2020. The amount of cash involved is estimated to be hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Mikosz and another girlfriend of Carlisle’s, Georgia Vincent, helped launder the money through their own bank accounts.

The court heard how Mikosz enjoyed a lavish lifestyle on the proceeds of drugs, enjoying several holidays and spending £2,000 on a Christmas present for her son.

Evidence included a text that she sent to Carlisle saying: “we can go out tomorrow and smash the sales”.

Thomas Carlisle

Mikosz was convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine, possession of criminal property and converting criminal property.

Sentencing, judge Nirmal Shant told her: “You were involved in a relationship with Thomas Carlisle – I am satisfied this not just a case of you lending your bank account to him.

“Text messages demonstrated you were a willing and enthusiastic participant – you offered to go out and smash the sales as you put it.

“You had a lavish lifestyle and enjoyed that lavish lifestyle – you went on holidays and bought your son a £2,000 Christmas present.

“It’s quite plain on a number of occasions your address was visited by police – that did not deter you.”