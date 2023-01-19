Florida woman is rescued from storm drain for the THIRD time in two years
Kennedy told police she had been walking around the sewer system for the entire three weeks she was missing
A Florida woman has been rescued from a storm drain for the third time in two years.
Delray Beach Fire Rescue and Police responded to a call about a possible person in distress while swimming on Wednesday.
The call was received at approximately 12pm and first responders who arrived at the canal near the 500 block of Lindell Boulevard located then questioned the woman swimming in the canal, asking if they needed assistance.
According to police: “She ignored them and climbed into a storm drain pipe. The woman refused to come out and began crawling farther into the culvert pipe, which crossed under Lindell Boulevard.”
“Delray Beach Firefighters were able to contain her between two sections of pipe,” BocaNewsNow.com reports.
“The special operations team members deployed a ladder to reach her, secured her in a rescue harness, and extracted her from the storm drain."
The woman, identified as Lyndsey Kennedy, was not seriously injured.
It has since emerged that Kennedy's first rescue from a storm drain occurred on March 23, 2021 after she went swimming in a canal near her boyfriend's house.
Seeing a doorway near a shallow part of the canal, she entered it, noticed a tunnel, and followed it out of curiosity.
Read more
She told police the tunnel led to another tunnel until she realised she was lost.
Incredibly, Kennedy told police she had been walking around the sewer system for the entire three weeks she was missing.
She told them she lived off an unopened can of ginger ale she found while looking for a way out to the surface.
Two months later, in May 2021, police in Grand Prairie, between Dallas and Fort Worth in Texas, reported searching for Kennedy for four days.
A friend told how police spotted Kennedy near a creek but when they approached, she slipped into a nearby storm drain.
Kennedy made news again in Florida when she was arrested for hit and run in July 2021.
Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies said she ran from the crash scene to an apartment complex.
Her passenger said Kennedy ran because she didn’t have a driver’s license as it had been suspended 17 times from 2007 to 2020.
That case continues.
