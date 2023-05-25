Florida man shocked to find gigantic lizard lurking in his toilet

John Riddle (58) attempted to use a pool net to fish the distressed iguana out from the toilet bowl

Florida man John Riddle was just about to sit on his toilet bowl last Friday when he looked down to find an iguana staring up at him.

“I just heard this splashing. I look down, and I see this frightened-looking reptile looking back at me,” Mr Riddle said.

John told local news reporters that he attempted to use a net to fish the distressed iguana out- but failed miserably.

He tried using his hands to try and remove the animal by its tail and eventually plucked up the courage to grab the reptile.

“During that process, when I worked up enough nerve to try to grab him, he went all the way into the toilet, into the pipe, I couldn’t see any of him,” Mr Riddle said.

Iguana (WSVN)

John set-up a baby gate so the iguana wouldn't escape to his bedroom or hide elsewhere while he made a call to removal experts.

However, when Mr Riddle went back to the bathroom, he was shocked to find the animal had escaped behind the toilet tank. John then used the pool net to usher the iguana which legged it outside and jumped into his swimming pool.

Eventually, the scaly little bugger left Riddle’s garden of its own accord.

Mr Riddle, who has lived in Hollywood, Florida, for over 30 years, has seen his fair share of iguana's over the years but never in an actual toilet.

He revealed: “I’m used to them, but I’m just not used to them in my toilet bowl."

The 58-year-old is not a huge fan of the reptiles, however, he does fear using his toilet again despite the unexpected surprise.

John's pool (WSVN)

“I’ve been in this particular house for 21+ years, and like I said, it never happened before,” he said. “I figure now that it’s happened to me, the odds are probably really good that it won’t happen hopefully for not at least another 21 years or so.”

Blake Wilkins is the co-owner of Redline Iguana Removal. He said that with increased temperatures, lizards are likely to appear in strange places.

Mr Wilkins said they are often found crawling around vegetation, sunbathing on roofs and into toilet's due to falling through bathroom vents.

Homeowners in Florida are being urged to seal the pipes stop the iguanas from sneaking into homes as during this time of the year their activity increases.

Mr Wilkins added: "This is the time of year that their activity explodes.”