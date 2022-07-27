Florida man drove stolen truck onto military base to warn of war between aliens and Chinese dragons

Corey Johnson (29) claimed to be on a mission from the president.

A Florida man has been arrested after he drove a stolen truck onto a Space Force Base claiming to be on a mission from the president.

Corey Johnson (29) allegedly stole a 2013 Ford F150 from Riviera Beach, Florida, three days before he drove it into Patrick Drive Space Force Base last Tuesday.

Johnson told deputies the President of the United States had told him in his head that he needed to take the vehicle and drive to the base to tell the government that there were US aliens fighting Chinese dragons, according to the arrest affidavit.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Brevard County Jail on grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Patrick Space Force Base is home to Space Launch Delta 45, the unit that is in charge of launching America's satellites into orbit on the East Coast. The unit also oversees the nearby Cape Canaveral Space Force Base.

Patrick has a long history in the Department of Defense, initially being used as a naval air station during World War II. It was later transferred to the Air Force, renamed Patrick Air Force Base in 1950 and used as the service's missile test centre.

After the Space Force was officially designated in 2019, the installation was renamed Patrick Space Force Base.

The incident outside of the base comes two months after a man was killed outside of New Boston Space Force Station on May 13.

Michael Foley, 33 -- a civilian not connected to the Space Force -- was fatally shot on Galaxy Way, an access road that leads to the remote station in New Hampshire.