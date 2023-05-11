Five-billion-year-old meteorite smashes through US dad’s bedroom

“It went through the ceiling, hit the floor and ricocheted around the room.”

A five-billion-year-old meteorite the size of a potato crashed through the roof of a family home in New Jersey this week.

The flying space rock possibly came as debris from a massive comet more than three billion miles from Earth.

“It came through the roof of my dad’s bedroom,” homeowner Suzy Kop told CBS News.

Initially, Ms Kop thought somebody threw a stone into her house but after inspecting the roof, it became apparent this was not the case.

Roof (Credit:6ABC)

"It appears whatever came from the sky fell through the roof of the top window, that's my dad’s bedroom.

"I did touch the thing because it thought it was a random rock, I don't know, and it was warm.

“We are thinking it's a meteorite, came through here, hit the floor here because that's completely damaged, it ricocheted up to this part of the ceiling and then finally rested on the floor there,' Ms Kop said.

Derrick Pitts, chief astronomer at the Franklin Institute, told CBS News that the object could be between four and five billion years old.

"It's been running around in space all that time and now it's come to Earth and fell in their laps," he said.

Meteorite (Credit:6ABC)

"For it to actually strike a house, for people to be able to pick up, that's really unusual and has happened very few times in history."

The Hopewell Township Police Department (HTPD) issued a report shortly after news of the meteor incident broke.

'A metallic object believed to be a meteorite struck the roof of a residence on Old Washington Crossing Pennington Rd,' the department said.

'The ranch-style home was occupied at the time, but no injuries were reported.

'HTPD has contacted several other agencies for assistance in positively identifying the object and safeguarding the residents and the object.

'This may be related to a current Meteor shower called the Eta Aquariids. The investigation is ongoing. '

Halley's Comet

Eta Aquariids features chunks of debris from Halley’s Comet, which is the most famous asteroid because astronomers learned from it for the first time that comets are repeat visitors to our skies.

Scientists have been able to link the comet's appearance to observations dating back more than 2,000 years.

The comet has not visited Earth since 1986 and will not return until 2061 on its regular 76-year journey around the Sun.

NASA also commented on the crazy New Jersey event.

"Although meteorites tend to hit Earth's atmosphere at high speeds, they slow as they travel through the atmosphere, breaking into small fragments before hitting the ground," NASA said.

"Meteorites cool rapidly and generally are not a risk to the public."