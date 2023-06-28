First photos of Titan sub wreckage as it’s removed from water after tragic deaths

“Both of them were so excited. So terribly excited about going to see the Titanic.”

Debris from the Titan submersible is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)

These are the first pictures of the mangled wreck of the Titan submersible as it was pulled from the Atlantic Ocean after the disaster last week that killed five people.

Father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, British billionaire Hamish Harding, Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush all died in the implosion on June 18 near the wreck of the Titanic.

Earlier today, debris from the sub was unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland after it was recovered from the ocean floor.

About ten pieces were reportedly taken off the ship - including the porthole and a large panel.

The debris was covered in large tarpaulins before being lifted by cranes onto lorries.

The recovery of the submersible comes 10 days after the Titan sub vanished while on route to the Titanic wreck.

After a race against time to find the sub, it was confirmed last week that all five on board were killed after a "catastrophic implosion" near the bottom of the ocean.

Meanwhile, it’s reported that the father and son duo who died last week were ‘so excited’ to go visit the Titanic shipwreck and were planning on visiting Antarctica next.

Hussain Dawood said his son Shahzada and grandson Suleman were martyrs and that “martyrs go straight to paradise.”

Mr Dawood told Sky News that his family members had a tremendous impact on their lives and were men with high ambitions.

“What does the father say when he faces such a tragedy?” he asked.

“Shahzada and Suleman both convinced us that we should go to Antarctica with them this coming winter and how excited they were - an amazing father and son. I'm actually convinced they have enriched our lives beyond measure.

“We will take forward their legacy,” he said.

Tearful wife and mum Christine, shared memories of her life with Shahzada, including when she first met her husband and their wedding in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore.

When Suleman was born and her husband “held his son for the first time, I just knew these two belong together,” she said.

“His expression was like finding a long-lost companion for adventures to come. These two best friends embarked upon this last voyage, their final journey together.

“These past few days have been incredibly challenging as a family. Emotions from excitement to shock to hope and finally despair and grief,” she said.

Mrs Dawood also spoke about the final moments of the rescue efforts.

“We all thought they are just going to come up, so that shock was delayed by about ten hours or so.

“By the time they were supposed to be up again, there was a time... when they were supposed to be up on the surface again and when that time passed, the real shock, not shock but the worry and the not so good feelings, started,” Christine added.

Christine and daughter Alina hugged and laughed with Shahzada and Suleman before the pair entered the submersible.

The heartbroken mother also told of her son's plan to break the Guinness world record for solving a Rubik’s cube at the greatest depth under water – 3,700 metres (12,140ft) below sea level.

She said Suleman went everywhere with his Rubik's Cube, which he had taught himself to solve in only 12 seconds.

“He applied for a world record because he wanted to solve a Rubik's Cube at the deepest point.”

His application was rejected but those aboard Titan were still planning to film the attempt.

Mrs Dawood said she and her daughter had vowed to learn to solve the Rubik's Cube in Suleman's honour.