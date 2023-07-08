Fears Russia may blow up nuclear plant as satellite images show mystery objects on roof

Russian troops seized Europe’s largest nuclear facility on March 5, shortly after its invasion began in February

This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 with white objects on one of the reactors. Photo: Planet Labs PBC via AP

New satellite images depict “white objects” on the roof of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, days after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky alleged that Russia had planted explosives there.

Russian troops seized Europe’s largest nuclear facility on March 5, shortly after its invasion began in February.

The new photos were captured by satellite imagery company Planet Labs on Wednesday, showing five white shapes topping the plant.

However, the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) has expressed that whilst unexplained, the “white objects” are “not conclusive” of Russian military activity at the plant.

“Based on the imagery available, some changes can be observed at the ZNPP power plant on July 5, with white objects observed on the roof of one of the buildings,” Joe Byrne, a research fellow on Open Source Intelligence and Analysis at the RUSI told The Independent.

“However, this is not conclusive evidence of any Russian military activity designed to damage the plant,” he added. “More evidence, including and on the site access by IAEA monitors, is needed to fully assess the situation.”

Darya Dolzikova, a research fellow in Proliferation and Nuclear Policy, noted the changes are “hard to judge” from the images.

“It’s hard to judge from the imagery what the changes on the roofs show – including whether these are in any way related to the explosive devices that Ukrainian intelligence said may be present on reactor roofs at the ZNPP.

“But the sourcing of independent, reliable imagery is important and can help in verifying claims of what is happening at the ZNPP,” Ms Dolzikova said.

“However, the images – including the challenges related to verifying what they actually show – also once again stress the importance of granting the IAEA all the access that it is asking for at the ZNPP – including to the roofs of reactors 3 and 4 – so it can verify the presence or absence of explosives at the facility.”

On Tuesday, Mr Zelensky alleged that Russia has planted explosives on the nuclear power plant to simulate an attack, accusing Russian forces of planning to commit a “new evil” following the alleged attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in June.

The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric station and dam triggered mass flooding and environmental havoc, forcing thousands of residents to flee their homes. Ukraine blamed the explosion on Russia.

“Now we have information from our intelligence that the Russian military has placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Tuesday.

“Perhaps to simulate an attack on the plant. Perhaps they have some other scenario. But in any case, the world sees – can’t but see – that the only source of danger to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is Russia and no one else.”

Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden’s administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and was expected to announce yesterday evening that the Pentagon will send thousands of them as part of a new military aid package worth up to $800m for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision.

The decision comes despite widespread concerns that the bombs have a track record of causing civilian casualties and sparked a call from the United Nations to both Russia and Ukraine to avoid using them. The Pentagon says it will provide munitions that have a reduced “dud rate”, meaning fewer unexploded rounds that can result in unintended civilian deaths.

The weapons will come from Pentagon stocks and include Bradley and Stryker armoured vehicles and an array of ammunition, such as rounds for howitzers and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, officials said.

Long sought by Ukraine, cluster bombs are weapons that open in the air, releasing submunitions, or bomblets, that are dispersed over a large area and are intended to wreak destruction on multiple targets at once.

Ukrainian officials have asked for the weapons to aid their campaign to push through lines of Russian troops and make gains in the ongoing counter-offensive. Russian forces are already using cluster munitions on the battlefield and in populated civilian areas, US officials have said.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, some cluster munitions leave behind bomblets that have a high rate of failure to explode — up to 40pc in some cases. US officials said on Thursday that the rate of unexploded ordnance for the munitions that will be going to Ukraine is under 3pc and therefore will mean fewer unexploded bombs left behind to threaten civilians.

Asked about the move by the US, which has led allied support of Ukraine, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg stressed yesterday that the military alliance takes no position on cluster munitions. “So it is for these individual allies then to make those decisions,” he told reporters in Brussels.

Ukraine halted rescue operations in the western city of Lviv yesterday and said the death toll had risen to 10 from a Russian missile strike on a residential building.

Regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi said rescuers had worked through the night to clear debris despite heavy rain after a missile hit the building on Thursday in what he called the biggest attack of the war on civilian infrastructure in Lviv.

The city is only 70km from the border with Poland, a Nato and EU member state, and is far for front lines.

“As a result of yesterday’s rocket attack on an apartment building in Lviv, 10 people were killed. One person was found at night and one more this morning,” Mr Kozytskyi said on the Telegram messaging app.

City officials declared two days of mourning in honour of the victims.

National police said that 45 people, including three children, had been injured. The attack damaged 35 residential houses, an office complex, a student campus, a school, and several dozens of cars, officials said. (© Independent News Service)