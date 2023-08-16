Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan threatens Edinburgh club over cancelled gig

Leith Arches announced on Instagram that it was to cancel a show after learning that Linehan would be the ‘special guest’

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan has warned an Edinburgh comedy club to “apologise and put the gig on” or face legal action.

The Dublin-born writer was reacting after the Leith Arches venue pulled the plug on the Comedy Unleashed event after it received complaints that Mr Linehan was on the bill.

On Tuesday evening, Leith Arches announced on Instagram that it was to cancel a Comedy Unleashed show on Thursday evening after learning that Linehan would be the “special guest”.

A spokesperson said the show would have a "negative effect on future bookings" and was "not a good fit" for the venue.

But Linehan, who has been an outspoken critic of transgender self-identification, said if they “apologise and put the gig on, I'll say no more about it. But otherwise, I am going to be looking at legal action”.

In an interview with TalkTV on Wednesday, Mr Linehan told The Julia Hartley-Brewer Breakfast Show: "I actually would suggest that the Leith Arches reverse its course because they've said enough online for an easy win in the courts.

In a statement to Sky News, Leith Arches said they were a very small independent business who “work very closely with the LGBT+ community”.

“It is a considerable part of our revenue. We believe hosting this one-off event would have a negative effect on future bookings.

"The decision is not influenced by online activists, but by our regular community who use our venue on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.

"We are not against freedom of speech. The show is not a good fit [for] our venue."

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Leith Arches said it was not made aware of the line-up of the show in advance.

The post said: "We would like to thank members of the public and our community for bringing to our attention a comedy act billed to perform at our venue this Thursday.

"We were not made aware of the line-up of this show in advance.

"We have made the decision to cancel this show, as we are an inclusive venue and this does not align with our overall values."

Advertising for the Comedy Unleashed event had said a "famous 'cancelled' comedian" would be among those performing.

Mr Linehan said his appearance at the sold-out gig was announced on Tuesday morning.

He said: "And I was quite surprised they announced it because it's always a risk to announce me appearing at something - and it was cancelled within a couple of hours maybe.

"I had two hours of enjoying the, you know, excitement from people and fans saying they were going to go.

"You do get used to this type of thing after a while.

"It's never pretty, never makes you feel good. But the only good thing about it is that it's drawing more attention to the fact that, you know, essentially a group of highly ideological cultists have taken over institutions across society."

Mr Linehan, who co-created the Channel 4 comedy Father Ted and later wrote Black Books and The IT Crowd, was banned from X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2020 for breaking its rules around "hateful conduct" with comments about trans people.

His account was later reinstated after Elon Musk took over.

Mr Linehan said: "The most important view I have is that it is a crime against humanity to tell children that they may have been born in the wrong body."

He also believes women deserve "fair sport" and said the likes of Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies and tennis champ Martina Navratilova have been "abused" for their views on trans athletes.

Earlier this year, SNP MP Joanna Cherry threatened to sue The Stand comedy club after it cancelled the Edinburgh Festival Fringe show she was set to appear in because of her views on trans rights.

The club subsequently apologised and reversed the decision, putting in place heightened security measures at the show last week.

Speaking to BBC Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Wednesday, Andy Shaw, from Comedy Unleashed, which was managing the show, said: “When are people going to learn their lessons?

When are venues actually going to stand up for freedom of expression in the arts?

Andy Shaw, Comedy Unleashed

“(Graham Linehan) has never been cancelled for his comedy.

“If the venue had waited until Thursday night and actually seen his comedy, they’d have realised that it’s mainly a little vignette on everyday life and sort of bizarre musings on self-aware pizza boxes.

“We’re very much against this cancel culture because we think it’s killing the arts and treats the audience like they’re children who need mollycoddling.”