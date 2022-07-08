Father of Fourth of July Highland Park shooter says he wants son to serve long prison sentence

‘That's life. You know you have consequences for actions. He made a choice. He didn't have to do that.’

The father of the Fourth of July Highland Park shooter who killed seven and wounded dozens more has said he wants his son to serve a long prison sentence.

Robert E Crimo III (21) who was arrested in connection with the shooting in suburban Chicago, admitted to authorities he was the gunman, prosecutors have alleged.

He faces seven counts of first-degree murder and a sentence of life in prison, if convicted. Illinois abolished capital punishment in 2011.

"I want a long sentence," the suspect's father, Robert Crimo Jr said, according to the New York Post. "That's life. You know you have consequences for actions. He made a choice. He didn't have to do that."

However, authorities have not ruled out criminal charges against his father.

According to State Police Director Brendan Kelly, Robert Crimo Jr faces potential civil liability as the criminal investigation continues into the Fourth of July shooting that slaughtered seven people in the Chicago suburb.

“There’s probably going to be civil litigation. There is ongoing criminal prosecution and criminal investigation,” he said Wednesday, NBC reported.

“Issues of culpability, liability, who may have responsibility in certain circumstances, are all part and parcel of that process. Making a conclusionary statement, the Illinois State Police, weighing in on that, is not appropriate,” he said, adding that the matter would ultimately be decided in court.

Crimo, a 21-year-old wannabe rapper, threatened “everyone” in his family in September 2019, prompting cops to remove a dagger, sword and 16 knives from his home, Illinois State Police have revealed.

Three months later, Crimo Jr sponsored his son when he applied for a firearm owner’s identification card – or FOID.

The couple’s new attorney, George Gomez, downplayed the possibility of criminal charges being filed against them when reached by The Post early Friday.

“At this moment, we’re not concerned about any type of criminal charges,” Gomez said during a brief interview. “The family is cooperating with local and federal authorities.”

Gomez declined further comment while saying “things are in the works” without elaborating.

But some legal experts believe charges against the couple could be on the table, including an attorney whose firm has represented many mass shooting victims, CBS Chicago reported.

In a separate interview with ABC News, Crimo Jr acknowledged he "filled out the consent form to allow my son to go through the process that the Illinois State Police have in place for an individual to obtain a FOID card."

"They do background checks," he said. "Whatever that entails, I'm not exactly sure. And either you're approved or denied, and he was approved."

Following the shooting in Highland Park, Crimo left the scene and drove to Madison, Wisconsin, where he "seriously contemplated" committing another shooting, according to Lake County Major Crime Task Force Deputy Chief Chris Covelli.

The firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered near the scene, but Crimo had another gun in his vehicle during his arrest, police said. That weapon was a Kel-Tec rifle, Covelli said Wednesday. Crimo had approximately 60 rounds of ammunition in his car at the time, Covelli added.

When Crimo located another celebration in the Madison area, he "seriously contemplated using the firearm he had in his vehicle to commit another shooting," Covelli said, though "indications are that he hadn't put enough thought and research into it."

The FBI alerted Madison police Monday afternoon that Crimo was on the run and may be in the area, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Wednesday. "We feel for the grieving families in Highland Park and all those forever impacted by the events of Monday's shooting. We recognize tragedy very well could have taken place in our own community," said Barnes.

After he was detained Monday evening in northern Illinois, Crimo "went into details about what he had done; he admitted to what he had done" in voluntary statements during questioning to Highland Park police, Covelli said.

Crimo was appointed a public defender and is due in court again July 28.