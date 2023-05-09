Family of Celtic FC fan missing in Lanzarote reveal Irishman tried to help him

Gary disappeared after being refused entry to a taxi outside a bar in the resort town of Puerto del Carmen

The family of a Celtic FC fan who failed to return from a holiday in Lanzarote have revealed how a kind Irishman had tried to help him before he went missing.

The family of Scot Gary Watson Shearer (53) have said they now fear he is dead as the dad, who suffers from epilepsy and type-2 diabetes, could not survive without access to his medication.

Gary had flown to the popular holiday island ahead of the St Patrick's Day celebrations that week.

He disappeared after being refused entry to a taxi outside a bar in the resort town of Puerto del Carmen on Thursday, March 16.

He was reported missing after failing to check in for his return flight.

The family have already flown out to the island to carry out their own search, but have declared that they won’t give up in their bid to find out the truth.

A missing poster for Gary

Gary’s sister Michelle Shearer told the Glasgow Times: “Our world has been torn apart and we can’t sleep or function properly because we fear the worst has happened.

“The past seven weeks have been a living nightmare and we’ve had to accept and come to terms with the likelihood that Gary is no longer alive.

"We know he needs daily medication and wouldn’t be able to survive this amount of time without it. We know he is on the island somewhere, but we just don’t know exactly where.

“It’s tearing us apart and our mum Ann’s weight has gone down to six stone and she’s on sleeping tablets and medication to help her stay calm.

"We are all struggling to process how he could just vanish without a trace and we’ve cried so many tears because we just miss him so much. Someone must know something and with each week that passes we know in our hearts that something terrible has happened.”

The family had established that Gary had left his passport and money in a safe in the apartment and took just €70 with him to go out for a few drinks.

When Gary’s mum Ann (73), stepfather Danny (65) and Michelle (43) went to Lanzarote last month they put up posters in the hope they could find out more.

"We were contacted by an Irish man who said he had seen Gary but he was pretty drunk. He had tried to get him into a taxi, but the driver refused to take him.

“He told us that he was worried about the state Gary was in and even went back to the apartment the following day to ask the receptionist if he made it back okay. He’s upset at what has happened and was in tears when he was talking to us.”

The family were also contacted by a lady who said she saw Gary lying unconscious in a doorway of a shoe shop near to the bar.

Michelle added: “CCTV shows that Gary never crossed that part of the main road to the beach. What we need to know is how has he just disappeared into thin air.

“Someone must know what happened to Gary, but we are not getting any answers. We’ll keep on pushing the Spanish police and we will be heading out in a few weeks to conduct more searches on the island. He is there somewhere - but we now accept that he’s no longer likely to be alive.”

When last seen, Gary was wearing a green and white Celtic top, shorts and white Nike trainers with green and yellow flashes. He has short hair, is 5ft 2ins and walks with a distinctive limp.

Police in Spain have asked anyone who has information on Gary's whereabouts to contact them.

A spokesman for the Spanish Guardia Civil, who are investigating the case, says it is doing all it can to solve the mystery.

The authorities say that the probe is under the control of a court – as is normal practice in Spain in these circumstances – which means the amount of information that can be released to the public is limited.

Their spokesman added: "The local police are carrying out inquiries into Gary's disappearance and haven't stopped their work.

"We met with the family when they arrived in Lanzarote and we are updating the British Consulate when we can.

"The investigation is going to take time. However, we are moving forward."