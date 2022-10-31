Factory to stop producing WKD due to rising costs
After 28 years in business the doors are closing for the bottling plant producing the popular WKD
A factory producing WKD is set to put a pause on producing the popular party drink.
All staff at the bottling site in Ayrshire in Scotland are to be made redundant by the end of the year.
After 28 years in business, the Caledonian Bottlers factory would need a “significant level of investment” to keep their doors open as costs continue to rise.
“We are incredibly proud of the team – for their continued commitment to serving our customers and the resilience they have shown during this unprecedented time,” a spokesperson for SHS Group said, the company who produces WKD and Shloer.
“The consultation process has ended, and the extremely difficult decision has been made to relocate operations to a third-party provider. As a result, production at the Caledonian Bottlers site will finish at the end of the year.“
“We recognise that this is a very difficult time for all Caledonian Bottlers employees, and we are providing a range of support measures in terms of training, guidance and advice during the associated redundancy process.”
The Belfast-based business SHS Group had a 2.2% decrease in its turnover for last year, falling to £641.4m. However, there was a 1.76% increase in pre-tax profits to £23.5m.
In 2021, its popular alcoholic drink WKD was named the official brand partner of hit ITV series Love Island, it’s advertisements reaching almost six million viewers across the UK as a result.
