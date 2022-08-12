Edinburgh’s oldest penguin (35) dies following fox attack on Wednesday night
The oldest penguin at Edinburgh Zoo has died after she was attacked by a fox which broke into her enclosure.
Mrs Wolowitz, a Northern Rockhopper, died aged 35 following the incident on Wednesday night.
The zoo said the other penguins in the colony were not hurt and are doing well.
In a social media post late on Thursday, the zoo said: “We know so many of you loved Mrs Wolowitz, our oldest penguin."
Edinburgh Zoo is home to 100 penguins.
“Sadly, we lost her last night after a fox broke into our penguin enclosure. Thankfully, the rest of our colony are unharmed and are doing well.
“Her massive personality will be missed.”
The zoo said its expert teams check the enclosures daily for signs of damage but there is always a risk that wild animals will break in.
It added: “We are looking at what we can do to further reinforce the boundary.”
The penguins’ rock colony at the zoo is home to three species, with more than 100 penguins.
