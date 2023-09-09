Earthquake in Morocco kills more than 600 people, government says

The ministry stated that most damage occurred beyond the boundaries of cities and towns, however officials stressed that most of the dead are in “hard-to reach mountain areas.”

People on the streets in Rabat after the earthquake (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

People take shelter and check for news on their mobile phones after an earthquake in Rabat (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP/PA)

People take shelter outside their homes after an earthquake struck Morocco on Friday (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

A powerful earthquake that struck Morocco late on Friday night has killed at least 632 people and injured a further 329, state TV said, citing the ministry of the interior.

Moroccans posted videos showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in historic Marrakech, a Unesco World Heritage site, damaged.

Pictures of the medieval city wall showed large cracks in one section while other parts had fallen, as residents remain outside for fear of another earthquake. Specialist equipment to move the rubble is also on the way.

Tourists and others posted videos of people screaming and evacuating restaurants in the city as throbbing club music played.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11.11pm local time, with shaking that lasted several seconds.

Morocco’s National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale.

The tremor’s epicentre struck near the town of Ighil, roughly 70 kilometres south of Marrakech.

As per Moroccan news site 2M, town loader Abderrahim Ait Daoud from Talat N’Yaaqoub, a town close to the quake’s epicentre, revealed that several homes in the surrounding areas had partially or totally collapsed.

He added that authorities are currently working to clear roads in Al Haouz Province to allow passage for ambulances and aid to populations affected; however, he added that the large distances between mountain villages mean it will take time to learn the extent of the damage.

Members of the Civil Protection have been loading supplies onto trucks through the morning, as they continue to deliver aid to those affected by the earthquake.

Other local media also reported roads near the quake’s epicentre were jammed with vehicles and blocked with collapsed rocks, slowing rescue efforts.

The USGS said the epicentre was 18 kilometres (11 miles) below the Earth’s surface, while Morocco’s seismic agency put it at 8 kilometres (5 miles) down. In either case, such shallow quakes are more dangerous.

Rather than return to concrete buildings, men, women and children stayed out in the streets worried about aftershocks and other reverberations that could cause their homes to sway.

The US agency reported a magnitude 4.9 aftershock hit 19 minutes later.

Though earthquakes are relatively rare in North Africa, a magnitude 5.8 tremor struck near Agadir and caused thousands of deaths in 1960.

National Institute of Geophysics’ head of the Seismic Monitoring and Warning, Lahcen Mhanni, told 2M TV that the earthquake was “exceptional”.

He said: “Mountainous regions in general do not produce earthquakes of this size.

“It is the strongest earthquake recorded in the region.”

Agencies in both Portugal and Algeria confirmed Friday’s quake was felt in both nations.