Dubai princess used fake Irish passport in escape attempt from Emirati dad

A Dubai princess obtained a fake Irish passport while hatching a plan to flee her home country five years ago.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum (37), the daughter of Emirati politician and ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktou, tried to flee the country in 2018 but was forcibly returned from international waters after reaching the coast off India.

The revelation that Latifa used false Irish documents while brainstorming her escape plan emerged in a long-form piece in The New Yorker this week.

The princess spent years planning her emancipation with the help of friend and trusted recruits, settling on a mission that involved her crossing the UAE/Oman border by underwater scooter using a scuba rebreather.

From there, she would take a dinghy to a US-flagged boat located at a pre-arranged rendezvous point sixteen miles off the coast of Oman.

They would sail to India or Sri Lanka on the yacht, which her accomplice had purchased beforehand, and Latifa would then use her fake Irish passport to fly to the US.

But Latifa began to feel “dangerously dizzy” when practicing using the underwater scooters in her mother’s pool, so she and her accomplices had to form an alternative plan.

She snuck through the border hidden inside the empty spare-tire compartment in the boot of an Audi and later travelled to the boat on a rubber dinghy.

Meanwhile, UAE authorities commenced their search for the missing Sheikha, intercepting her devices and requesting that Interpol issue Red Notices for her accomplices for kidnapping her.

When the yacht was located off the Goa coast, Sheikh Mohammed reached a deal with the Indian Prime Minister to capture his daughter.

The Indian government deployed boats, helicopters, and a team of armed commandos to storm the boat and return Latifa to Dubai.

Latifa was given three doses of tranquilliser injections as she was dragged back to the UAE on an Indian naval boat, a helicopter, and then a private jet.

“I want them to be embarrassed that it took the navy, several warships, armed commandos, three tranquilliser injections and an hour long struggle to put an unarmed pint-sized woman on a jet,” Latifa wrote account written in detention.

She regained consciousness in Dubai. “I remember tears just streaming down my face. It was the worst feeling in the world. To be back in the hell hole after being so close to freedom.”

Latifa was imprisoned for six months in a cell with blacked-out windows, even staging a twenty-day hunger strike.

Dubai’s Princess Latifa with former President Mary Robinson in 2018.

Former President of Ireland Mary Robinson later became involved in the case after attending lunch with Latifa and her family inside the palace.

Her stepmother had invited Robinson to assess the princess’ condition.

Following the lunch meeting, Robinson had described her as a “troubled” and “vulnerable” young woman but has since said she was misled by Latifa's stepmother, a former friend.

Robinson said in a BBC Panorama documentary in 2021 that she had been “horribly tricked” into believing that Latifa had bipolar disorder and hadn’t asked about her circumstances at the lunch because she didn't want to “increase the trauma over a nice lunch.”