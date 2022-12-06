Driver crashes Tesla through well-known Irish pub in Austin, Texas

No staff or customers were hurt during the incident

Staff and customers at a well known US bar received a nasty surprise when a Tesla car ploughed into the front of the building over the weekend.

Kelly’s Irish pub and restaurant management in Austin, Texas, took to social media to show the damage caused to the front of the building after the incident.

While nobody was hurt, in a social media post a spokesperson for Kelly’s said the driver of the car gave his insurance and licence details and a police report had been filed.

Management at Kelly's later boarded up the damage with wooden panelling before decorating it with Guinness paraphernalia

A person known as ‘JB’ took to Facebook to describe what had happened.

They wrote: ‘We’ll Jimmy went back to Ireland and took all the luck w him? Maybe we just wanted a garage door or a drive thru…. Dunno but a one day old Tesla somehow made its way into the building — thank you lord that no one was injured. Blessed for that indeed. So we’ll still be open just— not as pretty in the front side. Back area and patio open, luckily nothing structural up front. Should have this patched up safe in a few hours. Thank you for your patience, thanks to staff for hard work and effort. JB’

The hole in the front of the restaurant was later covered with wooden panelling and images show the temporary fix was decorated with some Guinness paraphernalia.

A spokesperson also took to Facebook afterwards to clear up any confusion over whether the driver of the vehicle fled the scene afterwards.

They said: ‘He did not [flee the scene]. The gentleman gave his insurance and license and a police report was taken.

"I tried calling the news station and was unable to get hold of anyone. I did leave a email requesting correction. In no way would we have implied he hit and ran.’