Dog rescued from Spanish cave using ‘micro-blasting’ explosives
The hound, named Kira, went missing on Sunday, December 11 after her owner brought her out to hunt a wild boar.
Spanish police have said that a dog is in “good condition” after it was rescued from a cave using explosives.
The hound, named Kira, went missing on Sunday, December 11 after her owner brought her out to hunt a wild boar.
Kira’s owner spent days searching for his pet and informed the Spanish Civil Guard about her disappearance on December 15.
Using a GPS tracker on her collar, he eventually traced her to a cave in the Más de Capa Negra area of Samper de Calanda, a municipality in Teruel, Aragon.
Kira had found herself trapped in the cave, which had a narrow entrance too small for human entry, and police reported that she could be heard barking from the inside.
Read more
Personnel from the Civil Guard then launched an operation to rescue the pup with the help of the Madrid Explosives Service, experts in micro-blasting, the Zaragoza Explosives Group, the Mountain Service in Jaca, Boltaña and Mora de Rubielos, and Citizen Security personnel from the Alcañiz Company in Teruel.
Experts used micro-blasting techniques to clear the rubble from the cave’s entrance, carrying out around twenty detonations.
On Friday afternoon, Civil Guard explosives experts made progress and opened up enough space for a member of the mountain service to crawl inside.
Kira was rescued shortly before 6pm and was in “good condition”, according to police.
Today's Headlines
major blaze | Dublin homes damaged by two cars on fire in Clondalkin
Jingle cells | Dissident killers treated to special Christmas dinner with family in jail as ‘reward’
life sentence | Robert ‘Roo’ Redmond and Bernard Fogarty get life for murder of dad of eight
Tragic | Pregnant Irish mum of four Ailish Walsh knifed to death - man charged in London
HURL LOT OF TROUBLE | Dublin hurler who kicked player in the head during GAA brawl spared conviction
Lec-tacular | Electric Ireland to give all household customers a €50 credit and forgo profits
front row | Roz Purcell shows ‘unbelievable’ scenes on streets of Argentina after World Cup win
REPATRIATED | Irish soldier Seán Rooney’s body brought home after murder in Lebanon
coke haul | Seven and a half years prison for man caught with €4.5 million worth of cocaine
'betrayal' | Young man who sexually assaulted friend in his home when they were teens avoids jail