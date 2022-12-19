Dog rescued from Spanish cave using ‘micro-blasting’ explosives

The hound, named Kira, went missing on Sunday, December 11 after her owner brought her out to hunt a wild boar.

Kira was rescued on Friday afternoon after being trapped in the cave since Sunday. Photo: Spanish Civil Guard

Spanish police have said that a dog is in “good condition” after it was rescued from a cave using explosives.

Kira’s owner spent days searching for his pet and informed the Spanish Civil Guard about her disappearance on December 15.

Using a GPS tracker on her collar, he eventually traced her to a cave in the Más de Capa Negra area of Samper de Calanda, a municipality in Teruel, Aragon.

Kira had found herself trapped in the cave, which had a narrow entrance too small for human entry, and police reported that she could be heard barking from the inside.

Personnel from the Civil Guard then launched an operation to rescue the pup with the help of the Madrid Explosives Service, experts in micro-blasting, the Zaragoza Explosives Group, the Mountain Service in Jaca, Boltaña and Mora de Rubielos, and Citizen Security personnel from the Alcañiz Company in Teruel.

Experts used micro-blasting techniques to clear the rubble from the cave’s entrance, carrying out around twenty detonations.

On Friday afternoon, Civil Guard explosives experts made progress and opened up enough space for a member of the mountain service to crawl inside.

Kira was rescued shortly before 6pm and was in “good condition”, according to police.