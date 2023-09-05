Delta flight forced to make U-turn after passenger’s diarrhoea runs ‘all over aircraft’

“Divert to ATL — passenger diarrhea all over aircraft — biohazard.”

An American passenger plane flying from Atlanta to Barcelona was forced to turn around on Friday after a sick passenger suffered a severe bout of diarrhoea which 'ran all the way through the plane', causing a flight emergency.

The Delta flight traveling to Spain had to divert after what was described as a ‘severe case’ of the runs ended up all over the cabin.

The plane was only two hours into the eight-hour journey from Atlanta, Georgia to Barcelona, Spain when it was forced to make a U-turn, according to Flightradar24.

In a text message sent to Air Traffic Control, the captain said 'Divert to ATL — passenger diarrhoea all over aircraft — biohazard.'

In an audio from the flight deck posted on X, a pilot can be heard telling air traffic control, ''This is a biohazard issue. We've had a passenger who's had diarrhoea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta."

While the person responsible for the calamity has not been identified, all passengers and crew were transferred to another flight.

Upon its return to the States, the plane had to be completely industrially cleaned. This delay caused the flight to be eight hours later than the originally scheduled time, according to Flightradar24.

It remains unclear whether the passenger who had the gastrointestinal issue was on board when the flight eventually did touch down in Spain.

“My partner was on that flight! It was pretty bad. It was dribbled down the aisle, smelled horrible.

“The vanilla scented disinfectant used on it only made it smell like vanilla s***. After the plane landed, it was thoroughly cleaned. They didn't leave until around 2:30am', wrote one social media user.

“The flight was met by emergency vehicles and EMTs carried the sick passenger off the plane.

“My partner said the plane was cleaner when they got back on at 2am than it was the first time they got on. No smell either.”

Another passenger on board the Airbus A350 aircraft also praised the drastic clean-up operation.

“Both my wife and I were on the flight. It was a mess. The pilots made the right decision to turn around. The ground crew ripped out the carpet and put new in.

“Considering the circumstances, the ground crew did a great job, along the attendants and the pilots,” said passenger John Hurdt.

Delta officials confirmed the occurrence of a ''medical issue'' on the flight, resulting in the emergency landing and subsequent cleaning. However, they did not provide specific details regarding the medical reason for the incident.

A Delta spokesperson expressed apologies to customers for the travel disruptions caused by the delay, stating, ''Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to thoroughly clean the airplane and get our customers to their final destination.

"We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans.”