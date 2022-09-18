Daragh Keany: Hysteria reigns in Britain following death of Queen Elizabeth II

“Norwich town council shut down all bike racks in honour of her Majesty’s death and the UK Met Office reduced the number of announcements…because…well…Lizzy loved the weather so much, I guess”

Members of the public at the end of the queue in Southwark Park, south London, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. Picture date: Sunday September 18, 2022. — © PA

Forget about Boris Johnson, leaving the EU and their penchant for claiming Katie Taylor as their own for a moment…can we all just take a step back and breathe in how absurd the Brits are handling the Queen’s death?

The outpouring on social media has been pretty heavy going, bordering on nauseating. But you do have to feel sorry for Royalists who have had this consistent figurehead in their lives for 70 years.

Morrison’s supermarkets reduced the pitch of the beep at their tills as a mark of respect to the former monarch. I’m not even joking.

Norwich town council shut down all bike racks in honour of her Majesty’s death and the UK Met Office reduced the number of announcements…because…well…Lizzy loved the weather so much, I guess.

The coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II draped in the Royal Standard. — © PA

Amazingly, Centre Parcs in the UK are kicking out their guests tomorrow at 11am and not letting them back into the resorts until 4pm on Tuesday. Imagine forking out as much as they charge and then being told to take a hike for nearly 30 hours.

Speaking of 30 hours. That’s exactly how long it took some of her people to queue up and spend 60 seconds shuffling past her as she lay in rest at the start of the week.

It gets worse though. Regular commoners’ funerals due to happen tomorrow have been postponed, cancer screenings have been cancelled and the worst of all…food banks for the underprivileged have been closed for the day affecting up to 2.1million people.

Meanwhile, King Charlie gets his mum’s £750m fortune and doesn’t have to pay a single penny in tax thanks to a law passed in 1993 that exempts him from the usual 40pc charge.

Awww. That’s sweet.